ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Biographer Says Prince Harry Channels Princess Diana in His Interactions With the Public

By Wendy Michaels
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Princess Diana’s royal biographer said the way Prince Harry interacts with people is very reminiscent of his mom. The expert called Harry “a natural” and pointed to how his approach “transports you back” to when Diana showed so much kindness to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDitU_0j9KkWyo00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Prince Harry ‘is a natural’ like Princess Diana, biographer says

During a June 2022 interview on the Pod Save the King podcast, biographer Andrew Morton shared how Prince Harry’s “charisma” is reminiscent of Princess Diana.

Morton said Prince Harry reminds him of Princess Diana when he interacts with people. “Prince Harry was and is a natural. He and his wife have got charisma and there is no denying that,” the biographer explained.

“People do respond to them in a very positive way when they meet them,” Morton noted. “There is obviously a lot of negativity surrounding their behavior and their policies but Harry has always been someone who connects.”

He added, “And when I see Harry kneeling down putting his arm around some kid, I am just watching Diana again. It transports you back 25, 30 years.”

Biographer says Diana ‘made the royal family more relevant’

When asked why Diana has “had such a lasting influence,” Morton said that she really “made the royal family more relevant” by bringing warmth to the institution.

“I think that Diana’s influence has lasted longer than anybody ever thought … because of the fact that her torch bearers in life, William and Harry, have not forgotten her, have held concerts in her memory,” Morton explained. “Harry himself says that he never makes a decision without referring it to her in a spiritual sense.”

He continued, “She marked a turning point in the way the royal family behaved and through her behavior helped to modernize and make more human the royal family.”

Morton added, “So it was not big handbags, white gloves, and standoffish. It was more touchy-feely than it had ever been in the past. So she made the royal family more relevant to modern times.”

RELATED: Prince Harry ‘Idolized’ Princess Diana and ‘Understood Her Less’ Than Prince William, Royal Author Claims

Meghan Markle could have used her royal status to ‘make a genuine change in the world,’ expert says

Morton also discussed the way Meghan is a “natural.” She was involved in charity work and other projects during her time in the royal family but she and Prince Harry decided to step down . According to the biographer, Meghan could have had a huge impact with the causes she cared about if she was a working royal.

“The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn’t give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go,” Morton said. “They were on the outs almost before the wedding music had finished.”

He continued, “Meghan is a natural. I’ve got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school. The local TV cameras turned up and she was there. She was giving interviews when she was 12 years old.”

The expert shared, “She spoke at the United Nations in front of Hillary Clinton. She had the great possibilities of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world. I don’t think she’s going to make as much of a change living in Montecito.”

Comments / 5

Bob in Florida
3d ago

These endless paid for P.R. releases are nauseating. If this one is real ( the chance of which is between micro miniscule and none) than Harry really is mentally more ill than we may have thought. After his mother was killed in a car crash over 25 years ago are we to believe that he still "channels" her spirit for comfort and guidance ? He has been married to his "guru" for four years and she does ALL of his limited thinking and guidance for him.

Reply
12
Guest
3d ago

I also believe William and Katie interact well when shaking hands with others. William had a few more years of his mom doing that then Harry. Not sure about MM, after all she is an American actress and knows how to perform in front of camera and audiences…… Diana waited for the right moment to make changes. Harry and the Mrs didn’t have the patience

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
seventeen.com

Meghan Markle Has Reportedly "Put Out Request" for Kate Middleton to Be on Her Podcast

Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes, but apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. According to a new report in The Express, Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. (Reminder: The Sussexes and Waleses were staying just five minutes apart, and made several public appearances together.)
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

223K+
Followers
120K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy