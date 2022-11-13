Royal Biographer Says Prince Harry Channels Princess Diana in His Interactions With the Public

Princess Diana’s royal biographer said the way Prince Harry interacts with people is very reminiscent of his mom. The expert called Harry “a natural” and pointed to how his approach “transports you back” to when Diana showed so much kindness to the public.

Prince Harry ‘is a natural’ like Princess Diana, biographer says

During a June 2022 interview on the Pod Save the King podcast, biographer Andrew Morton shared how Prince Harry’s “charisma” is reminiscent of Princess Diana.

Morton said Prince Harry reminds him of Princess Diana when he interacts with people. “Prince Harry was and is a natural. He and his wife have got charisma and there is no denying that,” the biographer explained.

“People do respond to them in a very positive way when they meet them,” Morton noted. “There is obviously a lot of negativity surrounding their behavior and their policies but Harry has always been someone who connects.”

He added, “And when I see Harry kneeling down putting his arm around some kid, I am just watching Diana again. It transports you back 25, 30 years.”

Biographer says Diana ‘made the royal family more relevant’

When asked why Diana has “had such a lasting influence,” Morton said that she really “made the royal family more relevant” by bringing warmth to the institution.

“I think that Diana’s influence has lasted longer than anybody ever thought … because of the fact that her torch bearers in life, William and Harry, have not forgotten her, have held concerts in her memory,” Morton explained. “Harry himself says that he never makes a decision without referring it to her in a spiritual sense.”

He continued, “She marked a turning point in the way the royal family behaved and through her behavior helped to modernize and make more human the royal family.”

Morton added, “So it was not big handbags, white gloves, and standoffish. It was more touchy-feely than it had ever been in the past. So she made the royal family more relevant to modern times.”

Meghan Markle could have used her royal status to ‘make a genuine change in the world,’ expert says

Morton also discussed the way Meghan is a “natural.” She was involved in charity work and other projects during her time in the royal family but she and Prince Harry decided to step down . According to the biographer, Meghan could have had a huge impact with the causes she cared about if she was a working royal.

“The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn’t give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go,” Morton said. “They were on the outs almost before the wedding music had finished.”

He continued, “Meghan is a natural. I’ve got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school. The local TV cameras turned up and she was there. She was giving interviews when she was 12 years old.”

The expert shared, “She spoke at the United Nations in front of Hillary Clinton. She had the great possibilities of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world. I don’t think she’s going to make as much of a change living in Montecito.”