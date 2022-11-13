ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 10 Game Picks: Cardinals Visit Rams

By Donnie Druin
 6 days ago

In a matchup of two wild card teams last season, neither the Arizona Cardinals or the Los Angeles Rams have looked the part in the first half of the 2022 regular season.

Each squad only has three wins, and that was with their starting quarterbacks in Kyler Murray (hamstring) and Matthew Stafford (concussion) healthy.

Now, Colt McCoy and John Wolford are expected to be under center for the next 60 minutes played at SoFi Stadium.

Even before Saturday night when news of Murray/Stafford potentially missing this week became reality, it was hard enough to pick either side of the matchup.

Now, it's anybody's guess as to who will emerge victorious in Week 10. Let's see how NFL folks around the league view this matchup:

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

David Hill, New York Times

"In yet another game thrown into doubt because of questions about the starting quarterback’s availability, Rams Coach Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that Matt Stafford is in concussion protocols and the team was taking it “a day at a time.” After the news, the line dipped from 3 to 1.5, though there is still a chance Stafford is cleared by doctors by game time and plays.

"They host the Cardinals, who have put up a combined 81 points in their last three games. Despite lighting up the scoreboard, the Cardinals still lost their last two games, both straight up and against the spread. If Stafford is out, Arizona can cover.

"Pick: Cardinals +1.5"

Bill Bender, Sporting News

"Two NFC West disappointments square off, and the loser likely will be all but out of the playoff mix without some second-half help. The Rams rank 29th in the NFL in scoring offense and have cleared 24 points only one time this season. The Cardinals have allowed 30 or more points in three straight games. If the Rams cannot get right here, then will it happen?

"Pick: Rams 28, Cardinals 24"

"What to watch for: The Rams have dominated the Cardinals since Sean McVay was hired as head coach, going 10-1 against Arizona in the regular season. That's the second-best record in the Super Bowl era by a head coach with at least 10 games played against a divisional opponent." -- Sarah Barshop

Eric Moody's pick: Cardinals 24, Rams 13

Seth Walder's pick: Rams 22, Cardinals 17

FPI prediction: LAR, 56.9% (by an average of 2.0 points)

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

"It's another game where the quarterback situation is up in the air. If the Rams are going to look like themselves again this season, they'll do so against a Cardinals team they've owned in the McVay/Kingsbury eras. Los Angeles' defense is the most consistent unit in this matchup and can win the game on its own, even if John Wolford starts.

"Rams 19, Cardinals 17"

"The Rams have lost more than they’ve won this season at home. However, that could change on Sunday when they face a Cardinals team they’ve beaten 11 out of 12 times since McVay took over as the head coach in Los Angeles. But the offense, with only Cooper Kupp as a real offensive threat to defenses, is struggling mightily. Stafford could miss Sunday’s game after he entered concussion protocols early in the week.

"Speaking of second-half push, the Cardinals desperately need one, but can they finally put together a strong latter half of the season under Kliff Kingsbury? Both the offensive and defensive units could use some screw-tightening ahead of this divisional bout with the Rams."

