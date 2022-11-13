Read full article on original website
Arizona State's hot start proves too much for Montana State women
Arizona State went seven-of-12 from the field and converted four free throws, while Montana State missed its first nine attempts and a pair of charity tosses as the Sun Devils jumped out to a 20-0 advantage in the opening seven minutes, en route to a 79-64 win over the Bobcats on Tuesday night in Worthington Arena.
121st Brawl of the Wild: Montana Grizzlies season in review
MISSOULA — With the 121st Brawl of the Wild on deck this week, we'll take a look back at how the Grizzlies got to this point of the season, as they enter the game 7-3 and are looking for their second straight win over the Bobcats. The Grizzlies entered...
Montana State already deep in College GameDay preparations
BOZEMAN — What seemed like a distant dream is now just days away from becoming a reality. ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for one of college football’s most historic rivalries, and not only is this a first for the Treasure State, but the popular pregame show has never come to a Big Sky campus.
Montana State's Marqui Johnson earns Big Sky honor after 242-yard, four-TD outburst
FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Marqui Johnson was named the Big Sky Conference's offensive co-player of the week on Monday. Johnson, a sophomore receiver, was plugged to the running back rotation last week at Cal Poly and rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on runs of 78, 71, 36 and 12 yards and averaged a school-record 18.6 yards per carry.
ESPN's College GameDay to go live from Dyche Field Saturday morning
BOZEMAN — ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Bozeman for the 121st Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Nov. 19 between Montana and Montana State. College GameDay announced it will be live from Montana State University at Dyche Field from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. MST. Dyche Field...
Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz rise to No. 13 ahead of 121st Brawl of the Wild
Brawl of the Wild week is officially here. The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats are set to meet for the 121st time on Saturday at noon in Bozeman. And for the third straight meeting, it'll be a Top-15 matchup between the two rivals. Montana State (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky...
Traffic snarled on Bozeman Hill Monday morning
Traffic was snarled this morning on I-90 as a semi-truck is jackknifed and a pickup truck is on its side.
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman
Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
Vehicle hits pedestrian on I-90 in Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — A man was injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Interstate 90 in Bozeman around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Montana Highway Patrol responded to multiple calls that a pedestrian was hit by a car between North 19th Avenue and North Seventh Avenue. MHP arrived on scene...
USPS Suspends Service In Montana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
