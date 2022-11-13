ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 hurt after car drives through Los Angeles street carnival

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Six people were hospitalized after a car drove through a crowded weekend street carnival in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police were trying to pull over the driver of the white Porsche Cayenne around 8 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle crashed through a cement rail and into the carnival, officials said.

Six people between 30 and 50 years old were struck and taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Police later found the Porsche a few blocks away and a person of interest was detained, ABC 7 reported.

Officials said there were about 2,000 people at the event on Trinity Street just north of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

“It is a blessing that no one actually got severely injured,” police Sgt. Robert Leary told the Los Angeles Times . “It was quite hectic, so I think people saw this car coming in and thankfully they got out of the way in time.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

