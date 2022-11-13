ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Fleetwood Mac Snorted ‘7 Miles’ of Cocaine, According to Mick Fleetwood

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Fleetwood Mac was once as famous for their band members’ drug use as they are for their music. Drummer and founding member Mick Fleetwood once calculated that the rock supergroup collectively snorted “seven miles” of cocaine. Here’s what Fleetwood and other members of the band have said about their drug use and if they have any regrets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FTcV_0j9KkAo400
Fleetwood Mac | Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac members have been open about their drug use

The members of Fleetwood Mac have spoken many times of their drug use, particularly when the band was at its peak of success.

“When we were in Sausalito making Rumours , the boys would be doing these huge rails of coke while Stevie and I would be in our own place with our little bottles of coke, with tiny coke-spoons that we’d wear on delicate chains around our necks,” keyboardist Christine McVie told the Daily Mail . “…Mick had this rotating platform covered with beer-bottle caps full  of coke so he could snort away as he was playing.”

Stevie Nicks added that Fleetwood Mac’s drug use became so normalized, they thought it fueled their musical abilities. “We thought that’s what entertainers did in order to maintain that level of activity and creativity,” the “Dreams” singer explained.

In 1986, Nicks went to rehab for her addiction to cocaine. She told ABC News that she used to spend millions of dollars on the drug. “Millions. Millions,” Nicks admitted. “And yes, don’t I wish that we had that money and I could give it to cancer research today. Yes, I do.”

The “Gypsy” singer has also said she wished she had never tried cocaine. “I would be happy if nobody had ever shown me that drug,” Nicks said. “And that’s what I always want to be careful to tell people is that, just like everything else, for two, three years it was really fun. But it turns into a monster. So it’s not worth it to do it for those two or three years of fun because it will eventually kill you.”

Mick Fleetwood calculated that Fleetwood Mac collectively snorted ‘7 miles’ of cocaine

Fleetwood Mac did so much cocaine that a former sound engineer for the band once joked that if they combined all the powder they snorted and cut it into a single line, it would stretch seven miles long.

Drummer Mick Fleetwood confirmed the calculation in an interview with The Sun . “I guess we figured we did X amount a day, and then some goofball got out a calculator and came up with that seven miles figure and said, ‘Isn’t that funny?’ And it sort of is,” Fleetwood said. “But not in the context of where I want to end up.”

Unlike Nicks, who checked herself into rehab to kick her cocaine habit, Fleetwood implied that it was effortless for him to stop using the drug. “There was never a conscious decision on my part to stop that lifestyle,” he said. “I think it naturally just drifted away.”

The drummer said he didn’t want to glorify the band’s drug use

Although he confirmed the “seven miles” of cocaine theory, Mick Fleetwood understood the severity of his drug use. He knew it could have ended in tragedy for himself or his bandmates.

“It came to an end, thankfully. Because, God forbid, it could easily have ended the really bad way – for sure, that could have happened,” said the drummer. “In some ways I’m happy I got through it and didn’t bite the big bullet. But I just had a profound awareness and a realization that enough is enough.”

He made it clear that he didn’t want to romanticize drug use. “I’m conscious that I want to speak appropriately about this. Because the romance of those war stories can adulate something which is not a good idea.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Once Paid $4 Million For a Luxury Mobile Home

Comments / 21

rose jane
2d ago

Lost my boyfriend and the father of my daughter to cocaine 2 months ago.! It is nothing to play with quit while you have the chance to before it’s too late.!😞😢

Reply
2
joker
3d ago

yeah that's something to be proud of what a pack of misfit losers

Reply
6
Related
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

223K+
Followers
120K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy