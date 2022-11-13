ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At The Kings While Talking About Pacers: "My First Two Years In The League, I Played On A Team With Zero Culture."

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

Tyrese Haliburton criticizes his old team while discussing what's different for him in Indiana.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Haliburton entered the NBA with high expectations. He was expected to become a solid point guard on the Sacramento Kings, but his game showed that he was much more than that. Haliburton showed flashes of a star, and things started getting better for him, with the Kings looking excited about the player.

It all came to an abrupt end last season when they sent Haliburton to Indiana in the move that brought Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento. This was a big shock for the guard, the fans, and pretty much everybody around the league , as many thought that Tyrese was the future of the franchise.

The player revealed how painful that situation was , but he's moved on now, ready to show what he can do in Indiana, where he's being coached by Rick Carlisle, a man who has a lot of faith in the young guard.

Tyrese Haliburton Takes A Shot At The Kings While Talking About Pacers

Tyrese is now happy on the Pacers but is also ready to take shots at his former team. Talking with JJ Redick on his 'The Old Man and the Three' show, the up-and-coming guard revealed his true feelings about the Kings and how that team had no culture when he was there (52:30 mark).

"My first two years, I played on a team and an organization with zero culture. Being honest," Haliburton said, via Yahoo Sports. "The great part of coming to Indiana… I get to help build the culture here. Actually, a lot is expected of me. That's my favorite part of this so far."

He added that the Pacers are having a nice start to the season and provided an explanation for that.

"It just seems like we have guys who really enjoy playing with each other," he said.

He made it clear that the Pacers are focused on winning and nothing else, which is why they always give their everything on the court, even if they don't have the same abilities as their rivals.

"Whatever we don't have in size or skill or athleticism, we make for with … you want to play well," he said. "You're almost doing the guys on the end of the bench a disservice by not playing hard."

The Sacramento Kings have been known for making terrible decisions to build a competitive team, and many people think this is another one. Sure, they have De'Aaron Fox on the roster, but he hasn't been able to lead them to the postseason, and not many people think he will be.

Haliburton, however, already has big expectations around him. The Pacers reportedly think he can be a new version of Reggie Miller , which says a lot about how high they are on this player. Time will tell how this situation plays out, but right now, it seems like the Pacers have a future star in their hands.

