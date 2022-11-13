ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 1

Related
KEVN

A change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

South Dakota: one of the top 10 worst states to drive in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration collected data on the yearly average of fatalities per state during dangerous weather conditions. With snow and freezing rain, South Dakota ranked as number nine on the most dangerous states to drive in. “For the most part, safety, you...
FLORIDA STATE
kelo.com

South Dakota voted, but many stayed home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Secretary of State reports that 59.4% of voters actually cast their ballot last week. In real numbers, roughly 350,000 voters out of a possible 600,000 went to have their say. The lowest voting percentage was from the Oglala Lakota voting Center...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
YANKTON, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota receiving millions in settlement with Google

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Can You Have A Wedding At South Dakota State Capital?

One of the most joyful days of your life is getting married. Walking down the aisle, saying your vows, and hearing the words, "I now pronounce you...!" Some of the most stressful times in your life come when planning a wedding. Specifically finding the perfect location for the ceremony. Event barns are most popular now for large and lavish events. Others may choose to say their I Do's on the steps of the County Courthouse.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slippery roads reported across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD House candidate arrested for rape days after election

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Just days after running for a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives, a western South Dakota candidate is facing serious charges. 37-year-old Bud May was booked into the Pennington County jail just after 4 a.m. Sunday. He’s charged with second-degree rape, which...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota breweries with the most highly ranked beers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
SPENCER, IA
dakotafreepress.com

Back in Florida: Noem Says GOP Needs to Inspire Youth, Fight Classroom Propaganda

According to NBC reporter Allan Smith, Noem joined a panel of fellow GOP governors at a Republican Governors Association meeting in Orlando to tell her party that “We’re not inspiring” young voters” right now…. We have to figure out a way to message to younger individuals… because they’re just buying the propaganda that’s in their classrooms….”
FLORIDA STATE
ktwb.com

South Dakota stops printing vehicle titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Due to paper supply issues, the South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division stops printing paper titles effective immediately. The paper used for printing titles is very unique as it has built in security features to prevent fraud. The Department anticipates being...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy