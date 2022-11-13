Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
KEVN
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
South Dakota reveals new license plate design
South Dakota license plates will be getting a new look starting in 2023, but don’t worry, the iconic presidential monument is here to stay.
KEVN
South Dakota: one of the top 10 worst states to drive in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration collected data on the yearly average of fatalities per state during dangerous weather conditions. With snow and freezing rain, South Dakota ranked as number nine on the most dangerous states to drive in. “For the most part, safety, you...
kelo.com
South Dakota voted, but many stayed home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Secretary of State reports that 59.4% of voters actually cast their ballot last week. In real numbers, roughly 350,000 voters out of a possible 600,000 went to have their say. The lowest voting percentage was from the Oglala Lakota voting Center...
South Dakota voters approved Medicaid expansion, but implementation may not be easy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted Tuesday to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will...
KFYR-TV
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota receiving millions in settlement with Google
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of...
Can You Have A Wedding At South Dakota State Capital?
One of the most joyful days of your life is getting married. Walking down the aisle, saying your vows, and hearing the words, "I now pronounce you...!" Some of the most stressful times in your life come when planning a wedding. Specifically finding the perfect location for the ceremony. Event barns are most popular now for large and lavish events. Others may choose to say their I Do's on the steps of the County Courthouse.
dakotafreepress.com
District 27 House Candidate Bud May Arrested for Rape Five Days After Losing Election
At least this Republican had the good sense to wait until after the election to get arrested for a sex crime. The Pennington County Jail currently houses Kyle rancher and Republican politician Bud Marty May, who goes to court at 10 a.m. today to face a charge of second-degree rape.
dakotafreepress.com
SDSU Survey Finds Plenty of Nurses Not Vaccinating Their Kids for Coronavirus
Filip Viskupič & David L. Wiltse of the South Dakota State University School of American and Global Studies produce the SDSU Poll on South Dakota political issues. While the SDSU Poll was way off on its polling of the Noem/Smith election, Viskupič and Wiltse got accurate responses on Thune’s blowout of Bengs and the ballot measures.
KELOLAND TV
Slippery roads reported across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
KELOLAND TV
SD House candidate arrested for rape days after election
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Just days after running for a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives, a western South Dakota candidate is facing serious charges. 37-year-old Bud May was booked into the Pennington County jail just after 4 a.m. Sunday. He’s charged with second-degree rape, which...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota breweries with the most highly ranked beers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale...
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
dakotafreepress.com
Back in Florida: Noem Says GOP Needs to Inspire Youth, Fight Classroom Propaganda
According to NBC reporter Allan Smith, Noem joined a panel of fellow GOP governors at a Republican Governors Association meeting in Orlando to tell her party that “We’re not inspiring” young voters” right now…. We have to figure out a way to message to younger individuals… because they’re just buying the propaganda that’s in their classrooms….”
KEVN
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Department of Corrections continues to make changes at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, affecting both correctional officers and inmates. As inmates spend up to 23 1/2 hours in their cells daily and face canceled or reduced recreation time, religious events, and even showers,...
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota to receive $4.2M settlement over Google location tracking practices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Google and 39 states, including South Dakota, have reached a nearly $400 million settlement over Google’s location tracking practices. South Dakota is set to receive $4.2 million of the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in U.S. history. The attorneys general opened the...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
ktwb.com
South Dakota stops printing vehicle titles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Due to paper supply issues, the South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division stops printing paper titles effective immediately. The paper used for printing titles is very unique as it has built in security features to prevent fraud. The Department anticipates being...
