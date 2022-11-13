Read full article on original website
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
There’s 1 Major Difference Between Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa ‘Final Flip’ Announcements
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa fans pointed out the major difference between the former couple's final 'Flip or Flop' episode announcements.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa
Already proud! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa announced her pregnancy in July 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing the Selling Sunset star’s baby bump progress. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the couple wrote on July 13, 2022, via Instagram. The twosome, who wed in October 2021, subsequently […]
Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party
Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson: 'I'm Very Blessed'
"This just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great," the professional dancer said on Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two! During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the professional dancer revealed she and her husband Carson McAllister — with whom she shares 22-month-old son Leo — are expecting their second child together. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number...
With Flip Or Flop Final Episode On The Way, Christina Hall Thanks Fans And Remembers Her HGTV 'Journey'
Christina Hall had a lot to say after a surprise Flip or Flop episode was announced.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Spot Janelle Rolling Her Eyes at Robyn During Her Outburst About Christine’s Marriage
'Sister Wives' fans spot Janelle Brown rolling her eyes after Robyn's rant about Christine lying about her marriage. Janelle is growing tired of all of the drama and is clearly on Christine's side.
Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Mugged in New York City: 'Thankful to be Safe and Healing'
Frankie Grande was mugged in New York City on Nov. 9 and told fans he's "safe and healing" on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Titanique actor and brother of Ariana Grande was walking Eighth Avenue between West 43rd and West 44th streets around 6:30 p.m. when his head was hit from behind by two suspects, according a police report obtained by PEOPLE.
‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow sells ‘Chateau Dubrow’ mansion for $55M
Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have reportedly sold their 14-bedroom California mansion for a staggering $55 million. “With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Entertainment Tonight. “We just bought a...
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding
In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage
Meghan Markle went out of her way for a family in need. While speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, Tyler Perry revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, personally searched stores for baby formula during the national shortage earlier this year. According to...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection
The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'
Josh Hall is all about teamwork when it comes his wife Christina. In an Instagram post on Monday, Josh, 42, shared a sweet tribute to his HGTV star wife, 39, and expressed his gratitude for his unexpected yet exciting career path. "Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee...
Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together
Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together. The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut." Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Sister Wives' Logan Brown Gets Married, Janelle and Christine Attend Wedding
They do! Logan Brown married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty on Saturday, October 22, and mom Janelle Brown and former stepmom Christine Brown both attended. “Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night. Such a beautiful day,” Janelle, 53, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 23.
