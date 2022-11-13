ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party

Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson: 'I'm Very Blessed'

"This just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great," the professional dancer said on Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two! During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the professional dancer revealed she and her husband Carson McAllister  — with whom she shares 22-month-old son Leo — are expecting their second child together. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection

The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together

Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together. The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'

Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!"  That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut."  Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Sister Wives' Logan Brown Gets Married, Janelle and Christine Attend Wedding

They do! Logan Brown married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty on Saturday, October 22, and mom Janelle Brown and former stepmom Christine Brown both attended. “Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night. Such a beautiful day,” Janelle, 53, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 23.
