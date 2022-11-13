ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGME

These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals

Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine groups fight food insecurity this Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Maine — Ahead of the holidays, several Southern Maine groups are working to fight food insecurity in Maine. One of those groups, Freeport Community Services, is hosting a Thanksgiving takeaway dinner next Thursday. The event has been running for 19 years. Even with the pandemic changing their format...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
95.9 WCYY

Busy Old Port Starbucks Location in Portland, Maine, Set to Close

No matter what the season, there's a handful of places in Portland's Old Port that remain busy all year long. Once of those places is the conveniently located Starbucks at the corner of Middle and Exchange streets. During the heightened tourism season, it's bustling with visitors from away, and during the offseason, locals pounce for coffee to get them through the arduous months. According to the Portland Press Herald, this Starbucks will close permanently by mid-December, despite being regularly busy.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Ski season to begin in Maine

NEWRY, Maine — Some natural snow fell across much of Maine Wednesday morning and it has been cold in the mountains, allowing ski areas to make snow. The combination means ski season is about to begin in Maine. Sunday River says it will open for the season for daily...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery

The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
ROCHESTER, NH
mainebiz.biz

Botto's Bakery, a Portland mainstay, plans move to Westbrook

Botto's Bakery, a family-owned Portland mainstay, will move to 5 Karen Drive in Westbrook after 70 years on Washington Avenue. Botto's will be up and running in Westbrook by April. Craig Young of the Boulos Co. facilitated the lease. Separately, Boulos has listed Botto's 9,045-square-foot location at 550 Washington Ave....
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Monument Square Christmas tree move delayed due to wintery weather

WESTBROOK, Maine — With a snowy forecast in Maine's immediate future, the movement of the Monument Square Christmas Tree has been delayed. The tree was expected to be moved from its spot on a Westbrook property on Wednesday but will now be relocated on Thursday. The 40-foot Balsam Fir...
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Weather At Your School: Mildred L. Day

ARUNDEL, Maine — Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited with 1st graders in Arundel at Mildred L. Day School. Students arrived for our morning newscast at 5:45 am and braved a chilly 19 degree morning.
ARUNDEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA

AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
AUBURN, ME
lcnme.com

Back River Bistro to Open Soon in Wiscasset

A veteran team of food service professionals plans to open a new restaurant in Wiscasset later this month. Business owners Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro at 65 Gardiner Road, hopefully before Thanksgiving. The location was most recently home to Midcoast Provisions, and prior to that, the Little Village Bistro.
WISCASSET, ME

