FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
WGME
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
WMTW
Maine groups fight food insecurity this Thanksgiving
PORTLAND, Maine — Ahead of the holidays, several Southern Maine groups are working to fight food insecurity in Maine. One of those groups, Freeport Community Services, is hosting a Thanksgiving takeaway dinner next Thursday. The event has been running for 19 years. Even with the pandemic changing their format...
Drive Thru Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
Busy Old Port Starbucks Location in Portland, Maine, Set to Close
No matter what the season, there's a handful of places in Portland's Old Port that remain busy all year long. Once of those places is the conveniently located Starbucks at the corner of Middle and Exchange streets. During the heightened tourism season, it's bustling with visitors from away, and during the offseason, locals pounce for coffee to get them through the arduous months. According to the Portland Press Herald, this Starbucks will close permanently by mid-December, despite being regularly busy.
WMTW
Social media threat cancels in-person classes at South Portland middle school
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A social media threat canceled in-person classes at Mahoney Middle School in South Portland. On Wednesday, classes were moved to virtual. The superintendent for South Portland Schools, Timothy Matheney, sent out a letter to the community saying this was out of an abundance of caution.
Whether on guitar or banjo, there aren’t many better pickers than Denny Breau
PORTLAND, Maine — There are few musicians that can play as well as Denny Breau. A member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, Breau is one of the best finger-picking guitarists in the state. He stopped by the 207 studio to talk about an upcoming show at...
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
WMTW
Ski season to begin in Maine
NEWRY, Maine — Some natural snow fell across much of Maine Wednesday morning and it has been cold in the mountains, allowing ski areas to make snow. The combination means ski season is about to begin in Maine. Sunday River says it will open for the season for daily...
mainebiz.biz
Company that supplies mushroom farms quintuples its space with Lewiston deal
Courtesy / Maine Cap ‘N Stem Mushroom Co. The idea is that farms can skip expensive and complicated lab work involved in sterilization, seen here, and spawn production. A company that makes growing substrates and other supplies for mushroom farms nationwide has seen demand, well, mushroom since it started in 2014.
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Portland discusses challenges in providing shelter for asylum seekers
PORTLAND, Maine — At a meeting Monday night, Portland city councilors discussed the challenges the city is having in providing shelter for asylum-seekers. One factor driving this issue is the lack of temporary and transitional housing options in Portland, Interim City Manager Danielle West said. This is a problem...
Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery
The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
mainebiz.biz
Botto's Bakery, a Portland mainstay, plans move to Westbrook
Botto's Bakery, a family-owned Portland mainstay, will move to 5 Karen Drive in Westbrook after 70 years on Washington Avenue. Botto's will be up and running in Westbrook by April. Craig Young of the Boulos Co. facilitated the lease. Separately, Boulos has listed Botto's 9,045-square-foot location at 550 Washington Ave....
WMTW
Monument Square Christmas tree move delayed due to wintery weather
WESTBROOK, Maine — With a snowy forecast in Maine's immediate future, the movement of the Monument Square Christmas Tree has been delayed. The tree was expected to be moved from its spot on a Westbrook property on Wednesday but will now be relocated on Thursday. The 40-foot Balsam Fir...
WMTW
Weather At Your School: Mildred L. Day
ARUNDEL, Maine — Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited with 1st graders in Arundel at Mildred L. Day School. Students arrived for our morning newscast at 5:45 am and braved a chilly 19 degree morning.
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
lcnme.com
Back River Bistro to Open Soon in Wiscasset
A veteran team of food service professionals plans to open a new restaurant in Wiscasset later this month. Business owners Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro at 65 Gardiner Road, hopefully before Thanksgiving. The location was most recently home to Midcoast Provisions, and prior to that, the Little Village Bistro.
WMTW
Portland city staff members present a new plan for the future of Eastern Promenade food trucks
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council’s Housing and Economic Development Committee and Sustainability and Transportation Committee presented their recommendation for the future of Eastern Promenade food trucks during a meeting on Tuesday. A wide array of trucks used to park on the road along the top of the...
