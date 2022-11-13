The Packers aren't all the way back just yet. But if they wanted to have any real hope of making the playoffs, they needed to beat the Cowboys in Week 10. And in overtime, that's exactly what Green Bay did. The Packers held on to win 31-28, moving to 4-6 and staying in the playoff picture in the ninth spot in the NFC field, just two spots behind the last wild card entry.

