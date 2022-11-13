Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
Related
Sporting News
Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field
NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
Sporting News
What channel is Titans vs. Packers on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 11
The Packers are coming off an overtime thriller against the Cowboys, downing former coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay thanks in large part to Christian Watson's three-touchdown performance. Such an awakening for the rookie wideout could provide a boost to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, which has sleepwalked through much of the season.
Sporting News
What channel is Jets vs. Patriots on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game
The Jets head to Foxborough looking to do something no one expected: taking over first place in the AFC East. Thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins, a win over the Patriots on Sunday would put New York at the top of the division with seven games remaining. While...
Sporting News
Packers vs. Titans odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Packers host the Titans in Green Bay to open Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay in the NFC wild-card race against the AFC South leaders. The Packers (4-6) are still two...
Sporting News
Caleb Williams makes Heisman Trophy case in highlight filled performance against UCLA
The new Heisman Trophy front-runner for the classic powerhouse just barged into the College Football Playoff mix after a thrilling 48-45 victory against No. 16 UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Williams finished 32 of 43 passing for 470 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in another brilliant...
Sporting News
Hendon Hooker injury update: Tennessee QB leaves South Carolina with non-contact injury
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, appeared to suffer a severe leg injury in the fourth quarter of the No. 5 Volunteers' loss to South Carolina on Saturday night. Hooker went down after planting his left leg on a fake pitch. He crumbled to the turf, losing the...
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition
The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
Sporting News
Who is Christian Watson? Why Packers rookie wide receiver was drafted 34th overall
When Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders last offseason, one question immediately bubbled up to the surface for the Packers and fans: Who is Aaron Rodgers going to throw the ball to?. That question was seemingly answered, when the Packers traded up in the second round to select North...
Sporting News
Are Keenan Allen & Mike Williams playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Chargers Week 11
For a team that entered the season with high hopes, the Chargers' offense has been one of the more underwhelming units in the NFL. Some of that can be attributed to injuries, particularly the health issues of top receiving threats Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Ahead of Week 11 Sunday night's home bout against the Chiefs, both Allen and Williams are officially listed as "questionable," which is good news for a Chargers offense -- and fantasy football teams -- in need of a spark.
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chiefs-Chargers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler & some strong sleepers
The NFL Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football features MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) against 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4). With injuries mounting for both sides and Kansas City favored by five points, this is a tough one to bet. However, it's a great opportunity to make a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we'll do today.
Sporting News
What happened with Urban Meyer and Josh Lambo? Ex-Jaguars kicker returns to NFL with lawsuit in limbo
Josh Lambo is set to kick in the NFL for the first time since missing two extra points for the Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. And what better place to do it than at a stadium that shares his name?. Lambo will be getting a spot...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
Sporting News
NFL Week 11 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL Sunday slate will once again be missing a few teams, as four clubs have a bye in Week 11. The Buccaneers, Seahawks, Dolphins and Jaguars will be out of action so there will be 11 games occurring in the early and late afternoon for Week 11. The good...
Sporting News
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Showdown tournaments
The 49ers play in their second-straight primetime game, facing off against the Arizona Cardinals at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. The 49ers are currently favored by eight points, with the total set at 43.5, according to BetMGM. There's a good deal of big-named skill position talent on both sides of the field (Christian McCaffery, DeAndre Hopkins, Deebo Samuel, James Conner, etc.) making it entertaining for DFS players to field a showdown lineup to cap off Week 11.
Sporting News
Titans vs. Packers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Packers aren't all the way back just yet. But if they wanted to have any real hope of making the playoffs, they needed to beat the Cowboys in Week 10. And in overtime, that's exactly what Green Bay did. The Packers held on to win 31-28, moving to 4-6 and staying in the playoff picture in the ninth spot in the NFC field, just two spots behind the last wild card entry.
Sporting News
Titans' Derrick Henry had historic passing performance vs. Packers: 'I call myself a young Peyton Manning'
What can't Derrick Henry do? It appears that list is very short at this point. Henry peppered the box score on "Thursday Night Football" against the Packers, rushing 28 times for 87 yards with a touchdown, completing both pass attempts for four yards and a touchdown and catching two passes for 45 yards.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 12: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook
As the injury bug continues to infect widespread portions of the fantasy football player pool, streaming players and finding potentially valuable stashes becomes increasingly important. The moves we make today could pay off next week and beyond as we make the push for the playoffs and seek championship glory. Our Week 12 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday.
Sporting News
Twitter clowns Lions over Ford Field carnival displaced by Browns vs. Bills game
There have been a fair share of carnivals in Ford Field over the years. That was a bit more literal ahead of the Bills-Browns game. The Land on Demand's Tony Grossi reported there was a carnival set up in Ford Field that had to be taken down before the Browns and Bills play in Detroit, which was relocated from Buffalo.
Sporting News
Bills vs. Browns odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11
The Bills look to snap their two-game losing skid against the 3-6 Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon inside cozy Ford Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Buffalo enters Week 11 off a heart-crushing 33-30 overtime defeat against the Vikings, a game in which the Bills held a 27-10 late third-quarter lead. The...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott impacting Week 11 start-or-sit decisions
With Week 11 set to get underway on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the injury statuses of two starting running backs (Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott) who have been out with lower-body injuries and could be game-time decisions on Sunday. If Edwards or Elliott are sidelined for another week, owners could pivot to their backups and have to make some interesting start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the RB spot, where high-quality backups are tough to come by.
Comments / 0