ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field

NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

What channel is Titans vs. Packers on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 11

The Packers are coming off an overtime thriller against the Cowboys, downing former coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay thanks in large part to Christian Watson's three-touchdown performance. Such an awakening for the rookie wideout could provide a boost to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, which has sleepwalked through much of the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition

The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Are Keenan Allen & Mike Williams playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Chargers Week 11

For a team that entered the season with high hopes, the Chargers' offense has been one of the more underwhelming units in the NFL. Some of that can be attributed to injuries, particularly the health issues of top receiving threats Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Ahead of Week 11 Sunday night's home bout against the Chiefs, both Allen and Williams are officially listed as "questionable," which is good news for a Chargers offense -- and fantasy football teams -- in need of a spark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chiefs-Chargers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler & some strong sleepers

The NFL Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football features MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) against 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4). With injuries mounting for both sides and Kansas City favored by five points, this is a tough one to bet. However, it's a great opportunity to make a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we'll do today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
Sporting News

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

The 49ers play in their second-straight primetime game, facing off against the Arizona Cardinals at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. The 49ers are currently favored by eight points, with the total set at 43.5, according to BetMGM. There's a good deal of big-named skill position talent on both sides of the field (Christian McCaffery, DeAndre Hopkins, Deebo Samuel, James Conner, etc.) making it entertaining for DFS players to field a showdown lineup to cap off Week 11.
Sporting News

Titans vs. Packers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable

The Packers aren't all the way back just yet. But if they wanted to have any real hope of making the playoffs, they needed to beat the Cowboys in Week 10. And in overtime, that's exactly what Green Bay did. The Packers held on to win 31-28, moving to 4-6 and staying in the playoff picture in the ninth spot in the NFC field, just two spots behind the last wild card entry.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 12: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook

As the injury bug continues to infect widespread portions of the fantasy football player pool, streaming players and finding potentially valuable stashes becomes increasingly important. The moves we make today could pay off next week and beyond as we make the push for the playoffs and seek championship glory. Our Week 12 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday.
Sporting News

Bills vs. Browns odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11

The Bills look to snap their two-game losing skid against the 3-6 Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon inside cozy Ford Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Buffalo enters Week 11 off a heart-crushing 33-30 overtime defeat against the Vikings, a game in which the Bills held a 27-10 late third-quarter lead. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott impacting Week 11 start-or-sit decisions

With Week 11 set to get underway on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the injury statuses of two starting running backs (Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott) who have been out with lower-body injuries and could be game-time decisions on Sunday. If Edwards or Elliott are sidelined for another week, owners could pivot to their backups and have to make some interesting start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the RB spot, where high-quality backups are tough to come by.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy