Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Multiple Bills players sent home due to illness; Sean McDermott scales back Wednesday practice
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Five Buffalo Bills players were sent home from the team facility on Wednesday because of illness, head coach Sean McDermott said before the team’s first practice of the week. Linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Tim Settle, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, safety Cam Lewis, and...
What happened between Josh Allen and Mitch Morse on Bills’ botched snap vs. Vikings?
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills offense got the ball back with 49 seconds left at their own 1 yard line with a four-point lead and the game seemingly out of reach for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Then Mitch Morse snapped the ball to Josh Allen,...
Andre Cisco unpenalized for scary hit to Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster (Syracuse, CNY in the NFL)
Former Syracuse football player Andre Cisco is not a popular man in Kansas City after a scary hit to Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday. Smith-Schuster immediately went into concussion protocol after Cisco, a safety for the Jacksonville Jaguars, appeared to hit him in the head while breaking up a pass in the second quarter. A flag was thrown on the play, but it was picked up after officials had a conference.
DraftKings bet $5 get $200 promotion for NFL Week 11 and more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There are some crucial games in the battle for playoff places scheduled for NFL Week 11, and you could earn $200 in free bets at DraftKings if you sign up here and pick a winning team from the slate.
DraftKings promo code: Get $200 for our Titans vs. Packers best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. DraftKings is offering a can’t-miss promotion for new users to turn a $5 winning bet into a $200 payout, regardless of the odds. Thursday Night Football is a prime place to use this first bet at DraftKings and we have the breakdown to help you place that bet. To cash in on this offer, be sure to click here to sign up because no promo code is required.
Bills’ Josh Allen made mistake late vs. Vikings, but don’t forget how far QB position has come (Encouraged/worried)
The Buffalo Bills continue to defeat the Buffalo Bills. That is no knock on the Minnesota Vikings, a true NFC contender, but self-inflicted wounds by the Bills are what caused their third loss of the season. The evidence is overwhelming. Buffalo could have opted for a field goal to go...
Titans vs. Packers predictions & picks for Thursday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Thursday Night Football marks the beginning of NFL Week 11 when the Tennessee Titans travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Lambeau Field. This matchup marks back-to-back home games for the Pack after they were able to come back against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in an overtime win. The Titans are also coming off a win themselves, as they moved to 6-3 on the season by taking out the Denver Broncos.
After Justin Jefferson’s one-handed, game-saving grab, Bills DB has one regret
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had a front row seat for the early favorite for catch of the year on Sunday afternoon inside Highmark Stadium. With the game on the line late in the fourth quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson leaped into the air, leaned...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0