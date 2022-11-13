ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Sunday Hash: How the Gators chomped the Gamecocks in Week 11

By Pat Dooley
 3 days ago
After Florida’s second-half performance in College Station last week we wondered if perhaps that was a turning point in the Billy Napier Era.

On Senior Day, the Gators showed no evidence that it was not.

That may be a double-negative, but you get the point. Florida played its best game of the season against a team that was ranked just a couple of weeks ago. A team that beat the living pants off the Gators a year ago. A team that had a better record than Florida.

Florida easily covered the spread by covering up the flaws of previous games. OK, they revealed some new ones on special teams, but overall, nobody was complaining after the Gators became bowl eligible.

That means it is time for the Sunday Hash and a look back at a special weekend.

There has been a lot of speculation...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… about Saturday night being Anthony Richardson’s last game in The Swamp. It may be, and we all have opinions on it. Remember, though, that it is his life and his set of reasons.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” said Richardson after his fourth straight game without a turnover. “After the Georgia loss, we have just been trying to get the team rolling again, get back on track. So, I really haven’t thought about that.” Riiiiggghhhttt.

Could it be this simple...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… that booting one selfish player off the team changed the Florida defense? Is this what Billy Napier was trying to say after the game?

“The people are improving, the football is improving,” he said. “There’s just a different approach. I think that guys are playing the game with the right intent, with respect for the game, understanding that this game is not about individuals.”

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out Brenton Cox Jr.

I am the guy who has delivered so many negative stats about the defense...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… and that defense is still on pace to have a shot at the most yards allowed per game in UF history. But these last six quarters have been something to see.

“I know that once it clicked it would be exciting to see,” said senior Trey Dean, who has been a target for much of the criticism. “The second half against Texas A&M and this game was a great sight to see.”

Let me get specific on that

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

In those six quarters, Florida has allowed six points total and those came on a fake punt. The Gators have recovered five fumbles in that stretch and have allowed only 343 yards or 3.94 yards per play. They have also allowed only 17 first downs in those six quarters. That’s how you win games, but Patrick Toney knows that.

And he will miss Ventrell Miller...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… who fittingly led the team in tackles and tackles for a loss in his final game in Gainesville. Nobody enjoyed Saturday night more than the senior linebacker.

“I broke down and all that there Thursday to them boys,” Miller said. “I was just happy to see how they came out and dominated on defense, especially. I appreciate those boys for sending me out the right way.”

While we are talking about how this coaching staff has pulled this team together...

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

… let us go back to when Florida convinced Rob Sale to come to Gainesville. The guy knows what to do with an offense and an offensive line. Check these stats out through 10 games: 2,253 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per carry and 27 rushing touchdowns.

This line should have a legit shot at the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation’s best offensive line.

One phrase I am not a fan of is when someone says something is "back!"

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Usually, it turns out it is not (Texas and Miami are good examples). But you know what is back? The McRib? Well, yes, but that’s a different story. The Swamp is back.

Yes, the restaurant has returned, but I am talking about the crowds at one of the toughest places to play. Four sellouts, the biggest average crowd per game in seven years. The schedule helped, but the fans are clearly energized and have done everything in their power to will the Gators to wins.

“They made an impact, there’s no question about it,” Napier said. “This group of seniors are deserving of that.”

The one negative of Game 10 was a special teams implosion...

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

… against a team that led the nation in special teams efficiency. There was a fake punt for a touchdown even though Florida was in a “punt safe” defense, a flubbed snap on one field goal attempt and a blocked kick on another. Yikes!

“The kicking game in particular I thought was a little sloppy,” Napier said. “But they’re good. They work hard at it. They invest time in it.” Invest more.

Coming into the game, Florida had solved its turnover problems...

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

… and was ranked 12th in the country in turnover margin. And that pretty much continued on both sides of the ball. Florida’s streak of 50 straight possessions without a turnover ended with Nay’Quan Wright’s lost fumble in mop-up time.

Still, Florida is now among the top 10 in the country with a plus-10 in turnover margin.

And that happens because of two things:

James Gilbert/Getty Images

You don’t turn it over and you get turnovers. Pretty simple. Florida now has 13 fumble recoveries with three games to play (counting the bowl game). In the previous two seasons, Florida had 10 fumble recoveries total.

“Florida leads the SEC in turnover margin and you see why,” said Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer after the game. “We are last in the SEC in turning the ball over and you saw why tonight.”

PHOTOS: Final Gator Walk of 2022 college football season

