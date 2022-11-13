Read full article on original website
Epic says over half of all announced console games use Unreal Engine
Why it matters: Epic Games revealed that developers are using Unreal Engine in over half of all "announced next-gen" games. The new numbers are slightly higher than the 48 percent that Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney touted at the launch of Unreal Engine 5. Hopefully, this means we will see the volume of high-quality titles increase.
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout
MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
Skyrim modders are adding DLSS support so you can stack mods without tanking FPS
The Skyrim DLSS mod will be VR compatible
Fix MSI.CentralServer.exe is abnormal error on MSI devices
This post features solutions to fix MSI.CentralServer.exe is abnormal error on MSI devices. MSI.CentralServer.exe is an executable file that runs MSI Center. It is a platform with all exclusive features offered by MSI. Using the app, you can choose among different gaming modes, adjust the fan speed, turn on/off Gaming mode, and so much more. But recently, many users have been complaining that MSI.CentralServer.exe is abnormal error. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this error.
How to rollback Xbox Controller firmware update
Some gamers are reportedly having issues with their gamepads like the Xbox controller won’t connect to the PC via Bluetooth after updating the Xbox controller firmware. In this post, we will show you how to rollback, revert or downgrade Xbox Controller firmware update on a PC or Xbox console.
How to log out of all Minecraft sessions
Want to sign out of all sessions in Minecraft at once? Contrary to popular belief, there is a way to log yourself out of all Minecraft sessions from all your devices. This is not a feature provided by Minecraft, but it is one provided by Microsoft. For this solution to work, you will need the services of a mobile or desktop web browser. In this article, we will discuss it from the point of view of using a desktop web browser, so please bear that in mind, always.
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
AMD's innovative new RDNA 3 GPU started life as a doodle during a boring meeting
"Start with a napkin. Then it's PowerPoint, and then the engineering teams just do it."
‘Total War: Warhammer 3’’s post-launch updates brought a “major recovery” to the game’s sales
Sega has confirmed that despite strong launch sales, the reaction to Total War: Warhammer 3 “worried” the company. Speaking on an earnings call with investors last month, Sega’s president Haruki Satomi explained that Total War: Warhammer 3 had “strong” sales when it launched in February this year but “it was not as good as expected thereafter, so we worried about it.”
MacBook Pro drives dynamic, well-mounted displays [Setups]
Powerful MacBook Pro — check. Extremely capable USB dock — check. Dazzling displays properly mounted in different orientations — check. Two of the best input devices you can buy — check. Today’s featured computer setup seems to have it all without going overboard, and it all...
Higole Gole1 R: Mini-PC arrives on Kickstarter with a built-in display and HDMI 2.1 connectivity
Higole has introduced the Gole1 R, half mini-PC and half tablet. With a 5.5-inch panel adorning its top panel, the Gole1 R resembles a regular mini-PC on its four other sides. As such, the device is operable without an external monitor, although you will still need other peripherals like a mouse and keyboard. Surprisingly, Higole has also included a small battery, making the Gole1 R portable in all senses of the word.
How to blur the Background in Zoom meeting on laptop
Using Zoom’s blur background function might be in your best interest if you wish to retain your privacy by concealing the area behind you when on Zoom calls. By blurring the background of your video, you can avoid seeing precisely who or what is behind you. This post will show how you can blur the background in Zoom on Windows PC. The steps are the same for macOS and Linux.
How to set up Modern Warfare 2 splitscreen mode
Modern Warfare 2 splitscreen is available on consoles but not PC
Modern Warfare 2 players should update their Nvidia drivers now
The newest Game Ready Driver kicks major visual glitches to the curb.
Microsoft Flight Simulator's 40th Anniversary Edition is full of hardware improvements
Get ready for the smoothest flight yet.
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
Fix Double NAT detected on Xbox One
Xbox has been in the market for many years and its consoles are a favorite among gamers for their superb features for playing high-quality games, multiplayer functionalities, etc. For the multiplayer gaming features to work correctly and for you to host and join a multiplayer game, you need to have Open NAT in the network settings. Without Open NAT, you cannot host multiplayer games and cannot join multiplayer games with other NAT types. Some users are seeing Double NAT detected error on their Xbox consoles. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix Double NAT detected error on Xbox One.
Can’t install games on GOG Galaxy [Fixed]
Are you unable to install games on GOG Galaxy? Several users have complained that when trying to install GOG games via the GOG Galaxy app, an Installation failed error occurs or the installation gets stuck and the game just doesn’t install. Now, this issue might occur if you don’t...
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs the competition: How do they compare?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event. The new SoC comes with the latest new technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, a faster and more reliable modem, enhanced processing speeds, and a more efficient performance across the board. There are many new AI advancements under the hood, but let’s take a closer look and see how it compares against the previous generation platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoCs.
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
