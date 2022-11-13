Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsey Graham ridiculed for effusive praise for Trump’s 2024 speech: ‘What are you watching?’
Senator Lindsey Graham was mocked for his effusive praise for Donald Trump's speech after the former president confirmed his 2024 White House bid in an unsurprising address at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president, who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, filed his paperwork with...
Former President Trump Set To Appear For Deposition On Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear for a deposition after accepting service of a subpoena from the Select Committee to investigate the January sixth Capitol attack. Nova Southeastern University's Charles Zelden says this comes a day before Trump is expected to announce his presidential run and he will use it to his advantage. He says Trump is hoping Republicans take control of the House and this all goes away. If not, it would take a while to indict him. The committee would have to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress, then it would go to the House for a vote before the Attorney General's Office.
Washington Examiner
Dump Trump now
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) should be digging into the congressional budget to see if there is any money left over from former President Donald Trump’s southern border wall project. Whatever remains should be used to encase Mar-a-Lago in a mile-high wall of structural integrity not seen since the Ming Dynasty.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker’s major Trump problem revealed
Former president Donald Trump reportedly plans to declare his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2024. He plans to do so Tuesday at his resort Mar-a-Largo in Florida. That’s bad news for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, according to what GOP sources told The Hill....
Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
Kellyanne Conway Claims GOP Didn’t ‘Scare the Voters’ During Midterms
Former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday tried to salvage some positive takeaways from the GOP’s lackluster showing in the midterm elections, claiming on Fox News that Republicans did not “lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments” to voters.As part of a segment on The Ingraham Angle that saw Conway and Laura Ingraham differ on the effectiveness of congressional Republicans’ agenda as drawn up by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the summer, Conway pointed out instances where she believed party leaders were slow to form a unified front.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “said...
GOP Now Covered In 'Trumpfunk,' Crows Lincoln Project Critic
"The bigger lesson is that the Trumpfunk was all over them,” Rick Wilson quipped.
Trump's 2024 Announcement Makes Clear He Has No Idea Why He Lost
This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Most of us have bombed an assignment, be it a spelling test we forgot to cram for back in elementary school, a college exam that we just didn’t understand, or a work project with a deadline that we blew off until it was too late. Most of us slink away, vowing to do better next time and hoping it doesn’t define us.
Mary Trump Labels Midterms 'Blue Tsunami' as Donald Trump Picks Struggle
Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump's niece and one of his fiercest critics, has described the midterm elections as a "blue tsunami." "Given historical precedent, conventional wisdom, and the framing used over the last few months, I think it's fair to call this a blue tsunami," she wrote on Twitter.
Lauren Boebert in Precarious Position as Final Votes May Sway Election
Currently, Boebert leads by 0.35 percent, but of the four counties where there are the most votes still left to be counted, her Democratic rival leads in three.
americanmilitarynews.com
98% in; Kari Lake expected to lose AZ gov.; may recount; military intervention wanted by some supporters
Republican Kari Lake is projected to lose her race for Arizona governor to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported. Lake trailed Hobbs by a very narrow margin Tuesday morning with 98 percent of votes reported, according to Associated Press results. If the margin continues to narrow, it could trigger a recount: Arizona law dictates automatic recounts at a difference of .5 percent or less.
Trump's Week Worsens as Democrat Given 2% Chance by Pollster Causes Upset
Donald Trump's week just got even worse after a Democrat prevailed against his preferred candidate in Washington's 3rd congressional district. In a major blow to the former president, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated Republican candidate Joe Kent early Sunday, flipping a seat that has been held by the GOP for over a decade.
Trump 2024 Announcement Updates: Trump Bashes Biden, Ignores DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Trump hinted at another potential run amid the midterm elections, most recently during a rally in Ohio last week. His announcement came amid a disappointing performance for the GOP in...
Trump admits taking sensitive documents from White House to Mar-a-Lago in new filings
Former President Donald Trump admitted that he took reams of records from the White House to Mar-a-Lago but argued that the records were designated as personal records by him rather than remaining presidential records. Trump’s attorneys contended that under the Presidential Records Act, “a President determines whether a document constitutes...
Trump calls for do-over election after Blake Masters loss
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Just hours after Arizona Republican Party Senate nominee Blake Masters was declared the loser in his bid to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D), Donald Trump raged on his Truth Social media platform that there needs to be a do-over election.
Klain: White House ready for possible GOP investigations
White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the Biden administration is ready for any potential investigations that Republicans launch if the GOP retakes the House majority. Klain told CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash on Wednesday that Republicans faded at the end of the midterm election campaign cycle because they were talking more about “what they were going to do to the president’s family” than what they could do for people.
iheart.com
The ‘DISTURBING’ way Republicans could STILL lose the House
Prediction markets estimate Republicans have a 95 percent chance to take back control of the House of Representatives after last week's midterm elections. BUT, Glenn and Stu aren’t so optimistic. In this clip, Stu lays out all the remaining House races, and he explains to Glenn why Republicans getting that magic number of House seats — 218 — still seems like an uphill battle…
Republicans close in on claiming House majority
Republicans are looking to solidify the party's leadership for the next session in Congress as the midterm results continue to trickle in. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us from Capitol Hill with the latest.
Celebrities React to Donald Trump’s Third White House Bid Following 2020 Failure
Donald Trump, 75 and currently under multiple legal investigations, is apparently attempting a third run for president of the Unites States. Trump announced the campaign Tuesday night (Nov. 15) at Mar-a-Lago. A former president running for a third time is a rare occurrence but not a first — Grover Cleveland...
Voices: Kevin McCarthy faces ‘an almost impossible task’ if Republicans win the House
As the Democrats’ chances to hold the House majority narrow, the floodgates for Kevin McCarthy’s own personal hell are about to open. A thin majority will mean Mr McCarthy is more of a prisoner to archconservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert (who looks increasingly more likely to win her race in Colorado’s 3rd district).To get a better idea of what’s going to happen for House Republicans, The Independent spoke with Brendan Buck. Mr Buck is familiar with the internal GOP strife as he served as Speaker John Boehner’s press secretary and a counsellor to Speaker Paul...
CBS News
569K+
Followers
72K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0