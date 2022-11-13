Short of a miracle, 2022 will be the lowest-selling year for the Toyota Prius in a couple of decades, if not ever. The car that ushered the industry into hybrid powertrains the same way Tesla has led the industry to go electric only sold about 30,000 units in the U.S. through the end of October. That's about half last year's total of 59,010 units, well down from the roaring years of 2007 to 2016 when dealers moved anywhere from about 150,000 to 240,000 units every year. It's time for something new, which we'll see this coming week when the Prius debuts in Japan. The automaker's released a new teaser to keep the flame alive until then, previewing the lighting signature and shape from head-on.

2 DAYS AGO