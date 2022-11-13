Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Subaru Forester Is Better Than 7 And Worse Than 4 New SUVs In The Snow
Is the Subaru Forester good in the snow? A new report says the 2023 Subaru Forester compact SUV is among the best but not the top SUV. Check out the 12 best models for driving in the snow this winter. The 2023 Subaru Forester compact SUV is picked as the...
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Prius teased again before its debut in 2 days
Short of a miracle, 2022 will be the lowest-selling year for the Toyota Prius in a couple of decades, if not ever. The car that ushered the industry into hybrid powertrains the same way Tesla has led the industry to go electric only sold about 30,000 units in the U.S. through the end of October. That's about half last year's total of 59,010 units, well down from the roaring years of 2007 to 2016 when dealers moved anywhere from about 150,000 to 240,000 units every year. It's time for something new, which we'll see this coming week when the Prius debuts in Japan. The automaker's released a new teaser to keep the flame alive until then, previewing the lighting signature and shape from head-on.
New Subaru Rex Is A $12,000 Sub-Compact SUV America Needs
Subaru announced its first-ever subcompact SUV, called the Rex. It's a reasonably aggressive name for such a tiny car equipped with an equally petite engine, and one that will draw the ire of Americans who mainly associate the word with the well-known Ram TRX. Smaller than the Subaru Crosstrek, the...
Autoblog
Toyota debuts surprisingly stunning next-generation Prius in global reveal
The Toyota Prius may have kickstarted the hybrid vehicle revolution in this country, but it has never been an exciting or attractive car to look at. That’s changing with the upcoming next-generation Prius, and the new car sports a sleek look with stunning lines, as we can see from Toyota's global reveal ahead of its U.S. debut at the L.A. Auto Show.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Toyota Prius Is the Prettiest Prius Ever
For decades, the Toyota Prius was the car to have if you wanted people to know that you gave a damn about the planet. Its hybrid powertrain gave you impressive fuel economy and its styling helped it stand out from the crowd. But its crown has been waning in recent years as the likes of Tesla and other EVs from Hyundai and Kia came in to steal its eco-minded buyers. But now, Toyota is preparing to launch a sleek new fifth-generation Prius to try and retake the throne.
msn.com
2023 Nissan Versa Starts under $17,000 and Looks a Bit Cooler
The 2023 Nissan Versa has been given a refresh, showing off a new grille with silver trim pieces accenting the main blacked-out element. The highest trim level now offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen and a WiFi hotspot, and a wireless charging pad is also now available. The Versa still comes with...
torquenews.com
Subaru Outback Blows Away Competition For Best Small SUV In Snow This Winter
Which Subaru model is the best all-wheel-drive vehicle for winter commutes? A new iSeeCars report says the 2023 Subaru Outback is the best small SUV for winter driving this year. Check out the latest news here. Crossovers and SUVs are popular picks for new car shoppers this winter because they...
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
torquenews.com
Mazda Struggles To Keep Pace With Demand For US-Built CX-50 SUV
Mazda’s newest model is being slowed by a lack of workers. A report published in AL.com (Alabama) highlights the struggle that many manufacturers are facing today; A lack of available workers and struggles to retain workers already employed. In its newest manufacturing plant building its newest crossover SUV, the CX-50, Mazda is struggling to keep up its pace.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Autoblog
2022 L.A. Auto Show Live Updates: New Toyota Prius, Subaru Impreza, Genesis X Convertible and more
Welcome to the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, which is shaping up to be a memorable one. Toyota will unveil the next generation of the Prius, and a new Subaru Impreza will also debut. We’ll get to see the Porsche 911 Dakar, and the new Honda Accord and Pilot. Lucid will have its new Air trims on hand, and has some news about its Project Gravity SUV. All the while, the Autoblog staff will be on hand throughout the event, interviewing industry experts and getting up close and personal with all the new vehicles on display.
Autoblog
Cummins, Tata Motors team up for hydrogen internal combustion engines
BENGALURU, India — U.S.-listed Cummins Inc said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Indian automaker Tata Motors to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells and battery electric vehicle systems for commercial automobiles in India. Several automakers, including Tata Motors, are aggressively shifting towards greener forms of...
Autoblog
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato shows its off-road-friendly design
The all-terrain Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is nearly ready to make its debut. The supercar's final (and most extreme) evolution will break cover on November 30 in Florida, and a batch of photos showing the coupe without camouflage reveals how designers SUV-ified a supercar. We've never seen anything quite like...
Autoblog
Vespa's most powerful scooter unveiled to put dolce vita on fast-forward
Piaggio's Vespa sub-brand has introduced its most powerful scooter to date. Worthy of the GTV nameplate, the two-wheeler packs more power than many classic economy cars and a head-turning design that ensures it stands out even in cities where scooters are everywhere. Vespa borrowed the GTV designation from the car...
Autoblog
How Pirelli is improving its road tires from Formula 1 racing
AUSTIN, Texas — Formula 1 is on a nonstop popularity upswing in the U.S. continue to be added to the docket before promptly selling out. New fans or old fans alike are familiar with the never-ending conversation around tires. Choices about which tire to run can make or break your GP, and Pirelli is always at the center of said conversations. This story isn’t about racing tires, though. Instead, we’re taking a short dive into what Pirelli’s involvement in Formula 1 has done for improving its road tires.
Autoblog
'Nothing is blocking' Nissan alliance talks, says Renault chairman
TOKYO — Nothing is blocking discussions between Nissan and Renault over the future of their alliance and the two companies will have "important talks" on Tuesday and Wednesday, the French automaker's chairman said in Tokyo. Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Renault SA chairman Jean-Dominique Senard touted the Franco-Japanese...
The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It
There's a lot more American influence in the 2023 Honda Pilot's tough new exterior than you might expect. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
