Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
'Now that we know better, we do better': Cabrillo College will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo
Following a recommendation from a Cabrillo College board subcommittee last week to change the name, the board of trustees voted Monday evening to change the school's name. The college launched a name exploration project in July 2020.
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: UC strike watch, Santa Cruz County parklets update and growing up trans
A chilly good morning, Lookout friends. It is Monday, Nov. 14, and a sunny day has dawned around Santa Cruz County, with high temps heading into the 50s and 60s after dipping into the 30s overnight. Raring to get to Lookout’s latest on your own? Here ya go. JUMP...
UC Santa Cruz researchers watch brutal, ‘elusive’ black hole devour distant star
"This was something that we were not expecting."
'Our small, small token of gratitude': Breaking ground on Aptos park's Gutzwiller memorial
Family and friends of slain Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller were on hand Monday as officials broke ground on a memorial to the deputy gunned down in 2020 at Willowbrook County Park in Aptos.
Joby Aviation purchases huge former Plantronics headquarters building in Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz-based electric air taxi vehicle company has entered an agreement to purchase the headquarters building of telecommunications company Poly, previously known as Plantronics.
A question of retaliation: Why were two Santa Cruz County Fair board members terminated?
Only two members of the Santa Cruz County Fair board voted against the October termination of CEO Dave Kegebein. Two weeks later, each received terse phone calls from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, telling them their terms — 34 years and 16 years, respectively — were over. At this point, the state won't respond to the charges of retaliation.
ediblemontereybay.com
Ivéta 545 Opens in Downtown Santa Cruz
November 15, 2022 – One would think the Bilanko family’s success with their Ivéta cafés on the Westside of Santa Cruz and at the Graduate Student Commons at UC Santa Cruz, as well as manufacturing their award-winning baking mixes, would keep the family in the dough. But they’ve recently opened a third eatery in Santa Cruz on lower Pacific Avenue.
A design standards vote turns into a last grasp for local housing control in Santa Cruz
In California's housing climate, cities and counties are given little discretionary power over housing development. A vote in front of the Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday represents an increasingly rare opportunity to exercise some local control.
lookout.co
Lookout PM: Close Justin vs. Shebreh race likely headed to “full manual recount”
Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson remain neck and neck with about 80% of the vote counted. County Clerk Tricia Webber says that there is “a nine out of ten chance” that there will be a full manual recount in that race. She says that she will definitely do a full recount of the Capitola City Council race. See the first two stories in the daily recap below for charts and analysis.
KSBW.com
Work begins on memorial for slain Santa Cruz sheriff's deputy
APTOS, Calif. — Work on a memorial area for a fallen Santa Cruz county deputy is underway at Willowbrook County Park. The memorial is in honor of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who died in the line of duty in June 2020. Gutzwiller lived in the neighborhood and was a frequent visitor to the park.
How will San Jose fill vacant council seats?
San Jose could see a stunning shakeup next year with seven new faces on the City Council, with two current elected officials potentially leaving office early. If the results from last week’s election hold, District 10 Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next San Jose mayor and District 8 Councilmember Sylvia Arenas will represent Santa Clara County District 1 as its supervisor—leaving two vacancies on the 11-member council. This will be part of the other turnover with seats changing in Districts 1, 3, 5 and potentially 7.
pajaronian.com
Red-footed booby makes rare appearance in Santa Cruz
Note: Reporter Erin Malsbury contributed to this report. After hearing about the arrival of an extremely rare tropical bird in Santa Cruz last week, I immediately texted an out-of-state birder friend. “I’m so jealous I want to vomit,” they replied. When avid birdwatchers see a species for the...
10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
sanjoseinside.com
One Race Flips, Other Front Runners Hold as Vote Count Goes on in Santa Clara County
As the ballot counting from Tuesday's general election approached its second week, the contest between two Democrats for California's District 10 Senate seat flipped, as Hayward Councilmember Aisha Wahab pulled ahead and away from initial front runner Lily Mei, mayor of Fremont. With an estimated 40,000 votes to be counted,...
Santa Cruz County's parklets are here to stay. What will they look like now?
With COVID-19 restrictions over, Santa Cruz County's restaurants are at a crossroads: Should they keep their outdoor, pandemic-era dining spaces, even as jurisdictions require more permanent setups? It's a question of dollars and cents — punctuated by the changing faces of the county's downtowns.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved
Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
franchising.com
SUPER CHIX® Opens In San Jose, CA
November 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in California in San Jose. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located 5253 Prospect Rd. Suite D100, San Jose, CA 95129. “We have been anticipating this San Jose opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the greater Bay Area. Prospect Rd. is the perfect location in this principal shopping corridor in this high-profile business and residential community. San Jose is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends.
'Full manual recount' likely in Shebreh-Justin race for Santa Cruz County 3rd District Supervisor
With new vote totals released Tuesday, Justin Cummings is just 333 votes behind in the race for Santa Cruz County Supervisor, with 48.56% of the vote to Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson's 50.58%. Will the final vote tallies this week show more tightening — and enough for him to gain the lead? Wednesday at 4 p.m. is the next vote-count update. Check back here for the latest on all the races.
Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good
A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
