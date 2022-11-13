ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

ediblemontereybay.com

Ivéta 545 Opens in Downtown Santa Cruz

November 15, 2022 – One would think the Bilanko family’s success with their Ivéta cafés on the Westside of Santa Cruz and at the Graduate Student Commons at UC Santa Cruz, as well as manufacturing their award-winning baking mixes, would keep the family in the dough. But they’ve recently opened a third eatery in Santa Cruz on lower Pacific Avenue.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
lookout.co

Lookout PM: Close Justin vs. Shebreh race likely headed to “full manual recount”

Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson remain neck and neck with about 80% of the vote counted. County Clerk Tricia Webber says that there is “a nine out of ten chance” that there will be a full manual recount in that race. She says that she will definitely do a full recount of the Capitola City Council race. See the first two stories in the daily recap below for charts and analysis.
CAPITOLA, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

How will San Jose fill vacant council seats?

San Jose could see a stunning shakeup next year with seven new faces on the City Council, with two current elected officials potentially leaving office early. If the results from last week’s election hold, District 10 Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next San Jose mayor and District 8 Councilmember Sylvia Arenas will represent Santa Clara County District 1 as its supervisor—leaving two vacancies on the 11-member council. This will be part of the other turnover with seats changing in Districts 1, 3, 5 and potentially 7.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Red-footed booby makes rare appearance in Santa Cruz

Note: Reporter Erin Malsbury contributed to this report. After hearing about the arrival of an extremely rare tropical bird in Santa Cruz last week, I immediately texted an out-of-state birder friend. “I’m so jealous I want to vomit,” they replied. When avid birdwatchers see a species for the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Secret SF

10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area

Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved

Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
WATSONVILLE, CA
franchising.com

SUPER CHIX® Opens In San Jose, CA

November 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in California in San Jose. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located 5253 Prospect Rd. Suite D100, San Jose, CA 95129. “We have been anticipating this San Jose opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the greater Bay Area. Prospect Rd. is the perfect location in this principal shopping corridor in this high-profile business and residential community. San Jose is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'Full manual recount' likely in Shebreh-Justin race for Santa Cruz County 3rd District Supervisor

With new vote totals released Tuesday, Justin Cummings is just 333 votes behind in the race for Santa Cruz County Supervisor, with 48.56% of the vote to Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson's 50.58%. Will the final vote tallies this week show more tightening — and enough for him to gain the lead? Wednesday at 4 p.m. is the next vote-count update. Check back here for the latest on all the races.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good

A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

