Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
Gio after hearing Hal Steinbrenner interview: 'The Yankees are dead. They're cheap'
After hearing Hal Steinbrenner’s interview on the YES Network, Gio can only say that the “cheap” Yankees have nothing interesting about them.
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
Yankees lose righty pitching prospect to Mets
NEW YORK — The Mets stole some talent from the Yankees — and, no, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. On Tuesday, the Mets claimed right-handed pitching prospect Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees. Want to bet on MLB?. The oft-injured, hard-throwing Ridings was taken off the 40-man...
Yankees great Don Mattingly has free agency advice for Aaron Judge | Klapisch
Don Mattingly isn’t ashamed to admit that, like most Yankees fans, he’s paying close attention to the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, curious to see where free agency takes No. 99. But unlike those on the outside, Mattingly has a unique perspective on the factors that work both for and against the Yankees.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge face qualifying offer deadline decision
Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are on the clock. UPDATE 4:12 PM: Judge and Rizzo both rejected the Yankees’ qualifying offer Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. UPDATE 4:20 PM: Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees on a multi-year deal, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The sluggers have...
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
Phillies make decision on ex-Yankees, Mets hitting coach
Kevin Long is ready to run it back with the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB.com reports “The Phillies reached a two-year extension with Kevin Long that will keep the longtime hitting coach with the reigning National League champs through 2025.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Long helped the...
Jim Crane just gave Yankees tiny sliver of hope in arms race with Astros
When the New York Yankees and Houston Astros clashed in 2017, it seemed like both franchises had reloaded spectacularly and would define the next era of American League competition. While that has rung true at the surface level, the Yankees haven’t managed to topple Houston once during the so-called Baby...
New York Mets among 4 MLB teams in ‘advanced’ trade negotiations with Tampa Bay Rays for pitching
The New York Mets are coming off a disappointing finishing in the MLB playoffs and are now at risk of
Yardbarker
Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision
Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley says what every fan wants to hear
With the recent bye week for the New York Giants, Joe Schoen was hard at work when it came to negotiating contract extensions with upcoming free agents. Obviously, no free agent after the season for the Giants is any bigger than Saquon Barkley. Reportedly, the Giants and Barkley were “not close” toward coming to an agreement on a multiyear extension.
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes
Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0