NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
NJ.com

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update

NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
NJ.com

Yankees lose righty pitching prospect to Mets

NEW YORK — The Mets stole some talent from the Yankees — and, no, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. On Tuesday, the Mets claimed right-handed pitching prospect Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees. Want to bet on MLB?. The oft-injured, hard-throwing Ridings was taken off the 40-man...
NJ.com

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
The Spun

Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
NJ.com

Phillies make decision on ex-Yankees, Mets hitting coach

Kevin Long is ready to run it back with the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB.com reports “The Phillies reached a two-year extension with Kevin Long that will keep the longtime hitting coach with the reigning National League champs through 2025.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Long helped the...
Yardbarker

Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision

Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
Big Blue View

Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes

Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

