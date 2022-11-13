Read full article on original website
2news.com
Spring Creek Man Dies in Crash on I-80 West of Winnemucca
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver on I-80 west of Winnemucca earlier this month. The crash happened on November 4th around 8:30 p.m. near state mile marker 165, about 13 miles west of Winnemucca. NSP says a white Nissan hatchback was stopped in the right...
Elko Daily Free Press
Wade Eugene Fordin
We are sad to announce the passing of Wade Eugene Fordin, 59, of Elko and Spring Creek, NV. Wade retired from the State of Nevada after working 30 years as a mechanic, first at the Department of Transportation and then for the Nevada Highway Patrol. Wade was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and camp. He also had a love for animals big and small. He spent free time trail riding with his horses and rarely went anywhere without one of his dogs.
Elko Daily Free Press
PACE Coalition moves to new Elko location
PACE Coalition in Elko has moved to new offices in the Hugh D. McMullen Building, 429 Court St., Suite 2. The move gives the organization more space and more parking for visitors. The nonprofit was launched 21 years ago and tasked by the Nevada Legislature with reducing and preventing underage...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
New trial ordered for former deputy
ELKO – A former Elko County Sheriff’s deputy will face a retrial on sexual assault and controlled substance charges stemming from a split verdict about three months ago. A new trial for Richard Lespade was ordered Monday to be reset in Elko District Court by Judge Mason Simons.
kmvt
Man accidentally shot on hunting trip dies, officials say
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A Nevada man has died Wednesday after being accidentally shot by a friend during a hunting trip last week. Deputies with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched Nov. 1 for reports of a hunter who had been shot in the chest in the North Pequop Mountains, a mountain range located in the northeastern part of Nevada.
mynews4.com
Elko Police Department warning public about costly scam
ELKO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Elko Police Department (EPD) is warning citizens about a potential scam that almost cost one woman $12,000. EPD officers assisted a citizen who was nearly the victim of what could have been a costly scam on Nov. 10. The victim received a telephone call from someone who stated they were a member of the Elko Police Department. The caller told the victim she had a warrant for her arrest and she would need to pay $12,000 in order to avoid being arrested. Officials say the suspect used a cloned telephone number that showed up on the victim's cellphone caller ID as being a legitimate EPD phone number.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13. 9 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County audits election results
ELKO – Three Republican county commissioners and a Republican Party official took the unusual step of joining the Elko County Clerk’s Office on Monday as they conducted an audit of election results. “The audit is performed after each election pursuant to NAC 293.255,” stated County Clerk Kris Jakeman....
Elko Daily Free Press
Business After Hours at MedX AirOne
ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Nov. 17 at MedX AirOne at 803 Murray Way from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, sample a variety of tasty beverages, and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes, including two tickets to Silver Stage Players’ “Down the Rabbit Hole: A Whiskey Tasting Adventure.” They will be bringing even more fun to the party by having their first response vehicles and flight assets available for attendees to view.
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Bulls slam Spartans
LAS VEGAS — In the Division 3A state semifinal round, the Spring Creek football team’s dream run — freshly removed from a 21-20 victory over North No. 1 Fallon — came to an end. After reseeding, the North No. 2 Spartans were thoroughly dismantled by South...
