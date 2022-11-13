ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
Cleveland.com

How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Dolphins

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Browns defense had a rough afternoon during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
newsnet5

Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Ben Stille

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He's played in one game and had two tackles. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Roderick...
Yardbarker

Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Absolutely Has A Chance To Play In Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from their Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints with a limited amount of injuries. TJ Watt was obviously able to return to action, and he did quite well despite not getting in the box score with a sack. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention Watt in his injury report, so the team’s star player should be a full go in Week 11.
