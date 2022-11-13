Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
FOX Sports
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
A grim midseason report as the Browns have lost 5 of their last 6 games – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 39-17 to Miami on Sunday afternoon:. 1. This game has to be a stunner for the people at the top for the Browns. They went into Sunday with hope following the bye week. They were still riding high after the 32-13 victory over the Bengals on Oct. 31.
How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Browns defense had a rough afternoon during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Panthers make Baker Mayfield decision for Week 11 vs. Ravens after PJ Walker injury
The Carolina Panthers’ QB situation this season has been a complete dumpster fire. They traded for Baker Mayfield in the offseason after acquiring Sam Darnold last year. Midway through the season, though, Mayfield was benched for PJ Walker, who had his fair share of highlights and struggles. Week 11...
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns have parted ways with a defensive tackle shortly after he was signed.
Yardbarker
Browns RB Nick Chubb Weighs in on Practice Snaps Between Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson
With Deshaun Watson returning to practice the Cleveland Browns have to find out a way to share reps between him and Jacoby Brissett. The man of few words, Nick Chubb, weighed in on the situation. “Jacoby's our QB, it won't be awkward at all,” Chubb told the media on Wednesday....
newsnet5
Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Ben Stille
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He's played in one game and had two tackles. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Roderick...
How much blame does Andrew Berry share in Browns’ struggles? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A day after the Browns fell in embarrassing fashion to the Dolphins, we turned to our Football Insider subscribers for questions about all things Browns in our Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss questions from our subscribers about Andrew...
Browns vs. Bills: David Njoku, two others not practicing Wednesday
The Cleveland Browns are getting a big name back at practice today, but are missing three others as they get ready for a potential snowy game against the Buffalo Bills. Tight end David Njoku is the headliner who is out of practice, still nursing a high ankle sprain. The other...
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Cleveland Browns sign Ben Stille off Miami Dolphins practice squad
The Browns looked to the team they just played to try to provide some help for their defensive line, signing Ben Stille off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, the team officially announced Wednesday. Stille, 25, is a 6-foot-4, 296-pound rookie out of the University of Nebraska. His lone regular-season action came in a...
Yardbarker
Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Absolutely Has A Chance To Play In Week 11
The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from their Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints with a limited amount of injuries. TJ Watt was obviously able to return to action, and he did quite well despite not getting in the box score with a sack. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention Watt in his injury report, so the team’s star player should be a full go in Week 11.
Comments / 0