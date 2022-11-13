Read full article on original website
Ukrainian Photographer Prints Large Format Photos on his Country’s Soil
A Ukrainian photographer documents his family’s life on large format cameras as they live through the Russian invasion. He then prints the photos on the soil of his country. Among the daily sounds of air raid sirens and sights of tanks on the streets, photographer Valerii Veduta, 39, has documented his experience of the war by capturing family portraits and the devastating aftermath of missile attacks in Kyiv.
Photographer Shoots Timelapse of Total Lunar Eclipse on 35mm Film
A photographer used a 35mm analog camera attached to an enormous telescope to create a stunning timelapse of the lunar eclipse using 180 photos and five rolls of film. Jason De Freitas tells PetaPixel he’s been “obsessed” with capturing high-definition film photos of the Moon and after picking up a Celestron EdgeHD 8-inch flat field Schmid-Cassegrain telescope he made his dream a reality.
What is a Rangefinder Camera?
In the photographic arms race, mirrorless systems are on the rise, having pushed DSLRs into the history books. But, just as film isn’t dead, neither are rangefinders. This seemingly obsolete design remains sharp, fast, and challenging enough to suit even the most confident photographers. Not everyone needs a rangefinder,...
The Female Ukrainian Soldier Behind Iconic Invasion Photos
Iryna Rybakova’s photographs have been published throughout the world’s media, yet using her camera is only one part of her job as a junior lieutenant and press officer in the Ukrainian military. While explaining the circumstances of her most famous photo, Iryna Rybakova interjects a detail that highlights...
World Cup Officials in Qatar Threaten to Break TV Crew’s Camera Live on Air
A TV crew filming a live segment for the World Cup was stopped by Qatari officials who threatened to break their cameras. Rasmus Tantholdt, a reporter for the Danish broadcaster TV 2 News, has since received an apology from Qatari delegates. But he has questioned whether other media will receive similar treatment during the soccer tournament.
Photos: The World’s Population Hits Eight Billion
Sometime yesterday (Tuesday), Earth’s population surpassed eight billion people and these photos show the huge gatherings of humanity across the globe. The figure was announced by the United Nations (UN) in New York and at the Cop27 climate conference taking place in Egypt. It’s only been 11 years since...
Leica’s Q2 ‘Ghost’ Special Edition is a Collaboration with Hodinkee
Leica has announced a new special edition Leica Q2 camera called the “Ghost” in collaboration with Hodinkee — one of the most popular websites for watches and horology. While Leica has said that it intends to reduce the number of collaboration projects it does over time, the company obviously still plans to produce them.
Japan racks up trade deficit as exports, imports hit records
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan marked a trade deficit for the 15th month in a row in October, as both imports and exports reached record highs amid the soaring costs of energy and food and a drooping yen. The deficit, at 2.16 trillion yen ($15 billion), was the...
Ukraine war casts shadow over APEC summit
Pacific rim leaders fly into Bangkok on Thursday for a summit on pandemic recovery and the global economic turmoil unleashed by the war in Ukraine. China's President Xi Jinping will arrive in Bangkok later Thursday, days after a landmark summit with Biden in Bali.
Man Falls 40 Feet to his Death While Taking a Selfie Above Beach in Brazil
A man plunged nearly 40 feet to his death after losing his balance while taking a selfie in Brazil. Igor de Oliveira Rodrigues Dias fell from a rock overlooking Joatinga Beach in Rio de Janeiro on the afternoon of November 10. According to local media publication O DIA, Dias decided...
Underwater Cameras Capture Octopuses Hurling Shells at Each Other
Two octopuses have been recorded throwing shells at each other on an underwater camera set up beneath the ocean near Australia. It’s the first time that the unusual behavior has been observed in the species and researchers recorded over 100 instances of the octopuses chucking silt and shells at one another.
