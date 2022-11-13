ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Game day: Bills host Vikings looking to bounce back in Week 10

By Josh Schmit
 3 days ago

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 10 matchup at Highmark Stadium. The Bills look to bounce back after losing to the New York Jets in Week 9 by a score of 20-17.

The Bills controlled most of the first half with two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo led 14-10 at halftime but was only able to score a field goal the whole second half.

Despite the loss, the storyline of the game circled around Allen and an injury to his right elbow. Questions swirled around the injury and if Allen would be fit to play this week or if backup quarterback Case Keenum would get the start under center.

With kick-off just hours away, the Bills have been all quiet on who will be today's starting quarterback, however Allen was officially listed as questionable this morning. Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was listed as questionable as well.

Two players that have been ruled out are defensive end Greg Rousseau with an ankle injury and safety Jordan Poyer with an elbow injury. Cornerback Kaiir Elam was listed as doubtful for the game with an ankle injury that was sustained late against the Jets.

