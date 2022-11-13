Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said he will be fine after rolling his ankle during Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders. Brown came up limping in the first quarter and briefly left the game, but he returned for the next drive and didn't appear hobbled for the rest of the contest. This will be something to keep an eye on leading into Sunday's Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown finished Monday night with just 1 catch on 4 targets for 7 yards.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO