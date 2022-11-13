Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Because Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Missed Texas, Bedlam Means Even More
Dillon Gabriel can help the Sooners end the season with positive momentum against Oklahoma State.
Why Bedlam is Important to Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops
Oklahoma's rivalry matchup with the Cowboys is one of the last chances for the Sooners to finish off the season with positive momentum.
COLUMN: Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma Won't Rely on the Transfer Portal This Year
The Sooners' head coach hasn't gotten too far yet on thinking about the portal, saying he anticipates filling "a couple spots," but added, "we don't need a quarterback, OK?"
Oklahoma basketball: Sooners sign highly touted in-state star for 2023
Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser on Monday announced a big hoops signing for the Sooners 2023 class. Kaden Cooper, a 6-foot, 6-inch /forward/guard prospect from Ada, Oklahoma, has signed with the Sooners over a host of top programs that were after him. Cooper, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 8 shooting forward nationally and the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Why Getting to a Bowl Game, by Beating Oklahoma State First, is Now 'a Big Deal' for Oklahoma
The Sooners have several streaks going that impact the image of the program, but the real prize is getting more practices and "more time with our guys."
Oklahoma football: Sooner 2023 recruiting slowed, fighting to hold on
Through the summer months and well into September, Oklahoma football 2023 recruiting was riding a high wave. The Sooners’ 2023 class had settled in as high as No. 5 in the national recruiting rankings and there was a lot of optimism that it would climb even higher before National Signing Day on Dec. 21.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops meets the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser plans to hire new assistant coach following Matt Brady resignation
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser announced Monday a new assistant coach will be hired after former assistant Matt Brady resigned on Nov. 1, citing personal reasons. “I will be having another person,” Moser said. “I'm close to being able to make a decision on it. But it just makes sense. In the next couple days we'll be able to really expand on that, but I plan on bringing somebody in.”
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
oklahoma Sooner
Cooper Signs With Sooners
NORMAN – Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the signing of Kaden Cooper to the 2023 signing class Monday. "Kaden is the type of player that can impact the game on both ends of the floor," said Moser. "His length and athleticism combined with his willingness and toughness make him have the potential to be an elite defender. Kaden's ability to go downhill, knock down shots and impact our transition game, fits us offensively. He is a young man who has constantly been improving the last several years. He wants to get better and is extremely driven to improve his game. What I loved in the recruiting process was seeing his love for the state of Oklahoma, his desire to win big at the University of Oklahoma and represent his home state."
Brent Venables Releases Statement Following U.Va. Shooting
OU head football coach Brent Venables has released a statement after a gunman opened fire and killed three football players Monday at the University of Virginia. Venables released the following statement via Twitter: "On behalf of the University of Oklahoma football Family, I send Prayers, love, & Support to Coach Elliott and the entire @UVAFootball family and University community. We are devastated and heartbroken for the families and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy."
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Oklahoma Daily
OU student rises to campus celebrity status as ‘Shadowhunter,’ reflects on ups, downs of growing popularity
“The legend of Shadowhunter” may sound like a scary campfire story, but in reality, it’s the story of an ordinary OU student who studies aerospace engineering by day and is a campus celebrity by night. James “JT” McGaugh, better known as Shadowhunter, or simply Shadow, has stumbled upon...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City’s Northwest Classen High School inducts new members into Hall of Fame
Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Northwest Classen High School (NW Classen) inducted its fourth Order of the Round Table class into the school’s Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 11, during a ceremony spearheaded by The Friends of Northwest Classen. The school selects alumni with outstanding lifetime achievements and...
KOCO
Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, officially premieres
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now on the streaming screen. Tulsa King, the Paramount+ drama that stars Sylvester Stallone officially premiered Sunday night. "We’re talking about one of the biggest television shows on TV right now. You got Yellowstone and Tulsa King, made by the same director, so we think it’s going to have a huge impact," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
KOCO
Oklahoma company says they could change how donated organs get to patients
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company said they could change how donated organs get to patients. Researchers hope a small aircraft will be the change for organ transportation. The pilot on board was not flying the plane and instead, it was being operated 354 miles away in Lubbock, Texas.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
