ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Bicyclist missing in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is searching for a missing bicyclist. Detectives say Robert Bridges Jr. was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 on Flamevine Lane and Highway A1A. Bridges may be riding a black North Bay Sun bicycle, with a silver cup holder on the handlebars.
VERO BEACH, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Woman Uses Sword To Claim Her Parking Spot

A Florida Woman used a sword to claim a parking spot in her apartment complex. This story comes to us from St. Petersburg. The Florida Woman, Quiana Manning, got into an argument over a parking spot at her apartment complex. It appears the driver of the box truck was in a spot that Manning wanted to park in. When the box truck driver didn’t move, Manning got out of her car wielding a two-foot sword! According to police, she pointed the sword close to the truck driver’s open window and threatened him.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
cbs12.com

Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida K-9 officers compete for ‘Top Dog’ during Sunday event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, K9 teams from across the state came to Jacksonville to see who really is “Top Dog.”. K9s United hosted its inaugural Law Enforcement K-9 Competition from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny High School Athletic Complex. The competition will showcase the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cbs12.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy