cbs12.com
Florida Wildlife Commission still sees high level of manatee mortalities along coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — November 15 marks the start of manatee season. On Wednesday, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released an update on the state of manatees in Florida. As of Nov. 4, a total of 735 manatees have died in Florida. In 2021,...
cbs12.com
'Active investigation' that caused road closure in Okeechobee County resolved
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — An urgent situation that caused the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office to close a road to traffic has been resolved. Authorities called the incident an "active investigation" and said it ended about 45 minutes after it was announced, midday Wednesday. The activity was confined to a...
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
Florida family’s stop at 7-Eleven makes them instant millionaires
A Florida family has a lot to smile about after a stop at 7-Eleven led them to a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket.
cbs12.com
Bicyclist missing in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is searching for a missing bicyclist. Detectives say Robert Bridges Jr. was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 on Flamevine Lane and Highway A1A. Bridges may be riding a black North Bay Sun bicycle, with a silver cup holder on the handlebars.
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Uses Sword To Claim Her Parking Spot
A Florida Woman used a sword to claim a parking spot in her apartment complex. This story comes to us from St. Petersburg. The Florida Woman, Quiana Manning, got into an argument over a parking spot at her apartment complex. It appears the driver of the box truck was in a spot that Manning wanted to park in. When the box truck driver didn’t move, Manning got out of her car wielding a two-foot sword! According to police, she pointed the sword close to the truck driver’s open window and threatened him.
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
Seminole, Brevard investigators honored for work on child exploitation cases
Video: Seminole, Brevard investigators honored for work on child exploitation cases The Officers of the United States Attorneys recognized investigators Tuesday in Seminole and Brevard counties for helping to put those who prey on children behi (WFTV) The Officers of the United States Attorneys recognized investigators Tuesday in Seminole and...
Florida Woman “Swaps” One Sneaker And Sock From Victim’s Car She Burglarized
A Florida woman is in jail facing a dozen felony charges an investigation found she broke into a vehicle and stole credit cards that she used to pay for taxi rides and other purchases. She also swapped one wet sneaker and sock for one new
Florida Man Arrested For DUI And Punching A Dog
A Florida man has been arrested for DUI and animal cruelty after punching a dog and throwing it down steps. Deputies responded to a home on SE 149th Place in reference to a disturbance. When deputies arrived they learned that, while he was intoxicated, Deanta
‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a nearly three-week span, there have been four people killed and six others injured in shootings in Orange County. Primecia Nixon who lost her brother Anthony Nixon to violence on Oct. 27 said her life since has been like a nightmare. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Tampa Bay couple waits months for travel insurance payout after accident cancels trip
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple made a call to Taking Action for You Reporter Jackie Callaway after waiting months for the travel insurance to pay up. Tampa couple Stan Turer and Alana Bott booked a dream trip to Barbados early this year. The airfare alone set the retirees back $1,600.
cbs12.com
Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce
An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. The sheriff's office said the shooting is still an active investigation.
News4Jax.com
Florida K-9 officers compete for ‘Top Dog’ during Sunday event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, K9 teams from across the state came to Jacksonville to see who really is “Top Dog.”. K9s United hosted its inaugural Law Enforcement K-9 Competition from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny High School Athletic Complex. The competition will showcase the...
cbs12.com
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
Video shows suspicious driver yelling to child in Okeechobee
Okeechobee police said they are looking for a driver who pulled up to a young boy at his home and yelled for him to come toward her last week.
