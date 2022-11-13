ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Town To Be Stuck In Around Western New York

Here it comes!!! Depending on what forecast you believe or are confident in, there can be anywhere from 1-6 feet of snow coming to most of Western New York! This one is going to be a big one and the issue will be the duration of the storm. We are used to lake effect snow here in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. But which town is the best for hunkering down in?
EAST AURORA, NY
2 On Your Side

The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street. Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY schools weigh options for Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Snowiest Day In Buffalo New York History

As Western New York braces for another massive winter lake effort snowstorm this week, could it end up being a record-breaking storm?. Several different models are showing snow amounts ranging from 3 inches to over 48 inches all over Western New York between Thursday and Sunday evening. So if we...
BUFFALO, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Interview with Miss Buffalo

Our new Miss Buffalo has officially been crowned! Twenty-four-year-old Chelsea Lovell, originally from Queens, is a University of Miami graduate who majored in broadcast journalism. Before she moved to Buffalo, she worked at Channel 4’s sister station in Elmira, NY. Lovell currently works at Channel 4 and says Buffalo is...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Ciao Ciao!

The former Belsito restaurant at 1368 Hertel Avenue, will soon reopen at Ciao Ciao, an Italian restaurant that will have a focus on serving small, shareable plates of food. The owner-operators are Maurizio Conti, Vito Semeraro, and Paolo Tagliaferri, who are all from Romeo & Juliet’s Cafeé & Bakery. I spoke to general manager Tommy Sheedy, who told me that this is the first step into the bar world for the Romeo & Juliet’s team, who have been operating their long-time successful restaurant operation just a few doors down.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

