Best Town To Be Stuck In Around Western New York
Here it comes!!! Depending on what forecast you believe or are confident in, there can be anywhere from 1-6 feet of snow coming to most of Western New York! This one is going to be a big one and the issue will be the duration of the storm. We are used to lake effect snow here in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. But which town is the best for hunkering down in?
The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street. Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.
2 On Your Side
WNY schools weigh options for Friday
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
This Country Diner In Western New York Is One-Of-A-Kind
If you have never been to this family-owned diner, you are missing out on a hidden gem in Western New York. This diner in Western New York gives off a country-feel the second you walk in – with the same kind of comfort you would feel as if you walked into Grandma’s house.
The Worst Area to Be in WNY For This Huge Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's the water cooler talk you cannot avoid right now in Western New York: the upcoming lake effect snowstorm that will impact the Buffalo region from Thursday evening and well into Sunday. There's a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting 7 pm Thursday and lasting into 1 pm...
The Snowiest Day In Buffalo New York History
As Western New York braces for another massive winter lake effort snowstorm this week, could it end up being a record-breaking storm?. Several different models are showing snow amounts ranging from 3 inches to over 48 inches all over Western New York between Thursday and Sunday evening. So if we...
News 4’s Chelsea Lovell named Miss Buffalo; winners join Wake Up!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2023 Miss Buffalo competition took place Saturday night at Bennett High School and five winners were crowned who will move on to the Miss New York competition. News 4’s Chelsea Lovell headlined the list of winners after being crowned Miss Buffalo. The complete list of winners includes: Chelsea Lovell, Miss […]
buffstaterecord.com
Interview with Miss Buffalo
Our new Miss Buffalo has officially been crowned! Twenty-four-year-old Chelsea Lovell, originally from Queens, is a University of Miami graduate who majored in broadcast journalism. Before she moved to Buffalo, she worked at Channel 4’s sister station in Elmira, NY. Lovell currently works at Channel 4 and says Buffalo is...
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
Buffalo holds day of remembrance for Tops shooting
Buffalo honors 6 months since Tops mass shooting with moment of silence, orange lights.
After fire destroyed some equipment in 2021, West Seneca ready to go
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca is still short a few plow trucks after a fire destroyed some of their equipment on Christmas 2021. Despite this, the highway department says they are ready to go. At the same time Western New Yorkers are getting themselves winter ready. “I got my shovel. I don’t use […]
Roswell Park selects Buffalo-based Joe's Deli for campus cafe operation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo deli has landed its second contract on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Joe’s Deli will open in December in the lobby of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The deli, based on Hertel Avenue, will offer fresh...
Billy Joel to play Fallsview
Music legend Biily Joel will be the first to perform at the new OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino on February 25th. Tickets go on sale November 25th.
Stefon Diggs hosts 2nd annual turkey giveaway
The organization, founded by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will provide 600 families with Wegmans turkeys and gifts.
Natale looks to build on Lancaster success with $25M Orchard Park project
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the second time in recent years, Natale Builders wants to develop a suburban independent senior housing complex. Following the success of the 146-unit Belvedere Apartments in Lancaster — which Natale developed in 2018 — the Clarence-based company is looking to build a similar senior apartment complex in Orchard Park.
Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
Friends and family remember influential Buffalo dancer
Influential dancer and visual artist, Jimmy "Rook" Hawkins Jr., was remembered Sunday afternoon, after his recent passing.
buffalorising.com
Ciao Ciao!
The former Belsito restaurant at 1368 Hertel Avenue, will soon reopen at Ciao Ciao, an Italian restaurant that will have a focus on serving small, shareable plates of food. The owner-operators are Maurizio Conti, Vito Semeraro, and Paolo Tagliaferri, who are all from Romeo & Juliet’s Cafeé & Bakery. I spoke to general manager Tommy Sheedy, who told me that this is the first step into the bar world for the Romeo & Juliet’s team, who have been operating their long-time successful restaurant operation just a few doors down.
Gov. Hochul announces 11 new transformational projects in City of Buffalo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo on Monday, along with a number of other elected leaders at the local and state level, to announce 11 new transformational projects in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Read more here:
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
2 On Your Side
