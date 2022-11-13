Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh junior gets settled for first wrestling season after transfer
Junior wrestler Michael Beard’s first season with Lehigh is underway, and the former Nittany Lion is prepared to make an impact. Beard transferred to Lehigh University from Pennsylvania State University last May and has gotten off to a 4-0 start as a Mountain Hawk. The All-American wrestler from Pottstown,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smolik, Penn State QB commit, makes recruiting pitch to recently available 4-star CB
Jaxon Smolik is a key quarterback recruit committed to Penn State via the 2023 recruiting class. Now, he’s trying to pitch the Nittany Lions to a key cornerback prospect that recently became available. On Tuesday, Smolik shared an image of the announcement from Daniel Harris. Previously committed to the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
nittanysportsnow.com
OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program
Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
Everything Greg Schiano said during Penn State Game week press conference
Rutgers has moved on to a new game week as a home contest with Penn State awaits on Saturday. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Greg Schiano stepped up to the podium, and began his press conference by addressing the tragic shootings at the University of Virginia involving members of the football team.
nittanysportsnow.com
Prugar’s 3-and-out: A Little Respect Never Hurt Anybody
With Saturday’s win over Maryland, Penn State sits at 8-2 on the season with two games left and is just outside the top 10 in all three of the major rankings. Both losses came to teams currently in the top three in the country in Michiganand Ohio State. Much...
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD names new athletic director
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors hired a new director of athletics Tuesday night at the education center. Matthew Baltz will officially acquire the post on Jan. 24, 2023. Baltz replaces longtime and retiring athletic director James Pokrivsak. "We have complete confidence in Matt...
Easton Area School Board to vote on new athletic director
The Easton Area School Board will vote on the replacement of longtime and retiring athletic director Jim Pokrivsak on Tuesday night, according to board meeting’s agenda. Matthew Baltz will fill the position, pending board approval, on Jan. 24. Pokrivsak’s retirement date is Jan. 23. Baltz, an Easton alum,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Times News
Lake gets high marks for fishing
Mauch Chunk Lake’s water, when it comes to creating an ideal habitat for fish, is fantastic, a state official reported. On Thursday, Daryl Pierce, area fisheries manager for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, gave the county commissioners with an update on the fish population in the lake and what the state will do moving forward to enhance an angler’s experience when fishing Mauch Chunk Lake.
Times News
Caboose being moved to Lehighton
A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
Champion of the Poconos remembered
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered. Bob Uguccioni passed away Saturday. Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007. He was known to many as "Mr. Pocono" for his accomplishments in promoting the area to...
Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
'A true friend' – Leaders in the Poconos recall champion of the region
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Known as Mr. Pocono, there's a lot you can say about a man who's known by the area and helped transform. A pioneer in putting the Pocono Mountains on the map for premiere hospitality and tourism, Robert Uguccioni, passed away over the weekend from cancer. State...
LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies
We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
Dropkick Murphys stops in NEPA for St. Patrick’s Day Tour
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Dropkick Murphys wrap up their acoustic tour, they’re gearing up for their annual St. Patrick’s Day shows and one of those shows will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. According to a press release, Dropkick Murphys announced Tuesday they will be playing at Mohegan […]
Move Over Law revisited after troopers hurt in interstate crash
NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash along Interstate 80 in Luzerne County sent two state troopers to the hospital. These images show just how lucky two state police troopers are to be alive. You can see their marked patrol SUV crumpled along I-80 east in Nescopeck Township. It all started with […]
Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun
Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
Hit-and-run, multi-car crash leads to arrest
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he fled the scene of a multi-car crash in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 11 around 7:00 p.m., four cars were driving along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township. At one point police say one car […]
Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
