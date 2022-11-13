ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City

The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Chew on this: Philly gumball machines dispense poetry and mental health care

Philadelphia poet Lindo Jones, known as LindoYes, describes himself as an artist-activist, using his poetry in the service of social justice efforts. During the widespread demonstrations in Philadelphia in the summer of 2020, LindoYes could be heard reciting his work from the center of protests. He takes inspiration from activist and filmmaker Toni Cade Bambara, who once said the artist’s job is to make revolution irresistible.
DAUPHIN, PA
94.5 PST

This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live

There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES LIHEAP NOW AVAILABLE TO PGW CUSTOMERS

PHILADELPHIA – City Councilman Brian O’Neill announces that as of November, the 2022-2023 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open to PGW customers. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federal grant that helps income-eligible senior citizens and families pay their heating bills and restore gas service in the event of a shutoff. These grants range from $300 to $1,000, are available to both renters and homeowners, and do not have to be repaid. The award amount is based on household size and income.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Understanding stop and frisk in five charts

This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA

Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | “Sharing Blessings for Thanksgiving” in Wilmington

Volunteers with The Resurrection Center (TRC) in Wilmington got an early start on Thanksgiving with an outreach program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, providing a turkey and sides to individuals and families in need of their support. TRC members and nonmembers purchased specified grocery items and 150 bags were prepared...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County announces 561 cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

Part 1: How did we get here?

“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pa. House impeaches Philly DA Krasner over policies

Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy