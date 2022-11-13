PHILADELPHIA – City Councilman Brian O’Neill announces that as of November, the 2022-2023 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open to PGW customers. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federal grant that helps income-eligible senior citizens and families pay their heating bills and restore gas service in the event of a shutoff. These grants range from $300 to $1,000, are available to both renters and homeowners, and do not have to be repaid. The award amount is based on household size and income.

