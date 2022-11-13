Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Related
billypenn.com
Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City
The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
Chew on this: Philly gumball machines dispense poetry and mental health care
Philadelphia poet Lindo Jones, known as LindoYes, describes himself as an artist-activist, using his poetry in the service of social justice efforts. During the widespread demonstrations in Philadelphia in the summer of 2020, LindoYes could be heard reciting his work from the center of protests. He takes inspiration from activist and filmmaker Toni Cade Bambara, who once said the artist’s job is to make revolution irresistible.
The Foundation for Delaware County Announces Boeing Grant
Families receive affordable stable housing through programs like HOPE.Image via The Foundation for Delaware County. The Foundation for Delaware County announces that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE) has received a $100,000 grant from Boeing Philadelphia.
Sick child treated after asylum-seekers bus arrives in Philadelphia
A bus carrying 28 asylum-seekers from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold, drizzly morning said...
This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live
There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
Philly says it’s ready to welcome migrants sent by bus from Texas with ‘open arms’
A busload of migrants from Texas is expected to arrive in Philadelphia this morning Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon. He said Philly is an ideal location to send the migrants as a sanctuary city. Mayor Jim Kenney said the city will give whoever arrives...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES LIHEAP NOW AVAILABLE TO PGW CUSTOMERS
PHILADELPHIA – City Councilman Brian O’Neill announces that as of November, the 2022-2023 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open to PGW customers. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federal grant that helps income-eligible senior citizens and families pay their heating bills and restore gas service in the event of a shutoff. These grants range from $300 to $1,000, are available to both renters and homeowners, and do not have to be repaid. The award amount is based on household size and income.
Understanding stop and frisk in five charts
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Pa. AG files motion to force Delaware County Memorial Hospital to reopen emergency room
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office has filed a motion forcing Prospect Crozer, the owner of Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, to reopen its emergency room.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA
Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
Pennsylvania rushes to open new youth detention center after court order
On Thursday, Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler gave the state ten days to take custody of 15 youth who are still at PJJSC weeks after being sentenced to treatment at state facilities.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | “Sharing Blessings for Thanksgiving” in Wilmington
Volunteers with The Resurrection Center (TRC) in Wilmington got an early start on Thanksgiving with an outreach program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, providing a turkey and sides to individuals and families in need of their support. TRC members and nonmembers purchased specified grocery items and 150 bags were prepared...
5 Delaware County Towns Host PA’s Highest-Valued Homes
Five Delaware County towns made a list of 30 communities with the most highest-valued homes in Pennsylvania, reports Stacker. Stacker used data from Zillow for its list, based on the Zillow Home Values Index as of September 2022.
Camden County announces 561 cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
Part 1: How did we get here?
“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.
Pa. House impeaches Philly DA Krasner over policies
Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for...
220,000 Pa. families eligible for child care tax credit this spring
The high costs of early childhood education can be a struggle for some families. The inability to afford child care can hinder a child’s development and keep parents from jobs. A new state tax credit aims to provide relief to about 220,000 families.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0