UPDATE: Omaha Police release names of early Sunday morning shooting victims

UPDATE 11/14/2022 11:06 a.m.:

The Omaha Police Department have released the names of a homicide victim and seven others who were wounded in an early Sunday morning shooting near 33rd and Ames Streets.

Karly Wood, a 20-year-old woman, was killed. The seven people who are listed as the victims of a felony assault include Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; Charise Coleman, 27; Shannon Jackson, 31; Roger Dollison, 25; Ronald Arceneaux, 34; Gilbert Ledoux, 32; Imhotep Davis, 25.

UPDATE 11/13/2022 1:51 p.m.: A statement from Chief Schmaderer said, "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring, and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting.

Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."

The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that killed one person and injured seven others Sunday morning.

Here's what we know from OPD:

OPD responded to the shooting call at 33rd and Ames Avenue at 4:08 a.m. and located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

OFD medics transported both victims to the Nebraska Medical Center. One victim died at the hospital. Six additional victims arrived by private vehicle at the Nebraska Medical Center and CUMC-Bergan Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org [email.mg.dotcomm.org] , or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000 .

