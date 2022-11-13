ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
ARIZONA STATE
travellemming.com

22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)

I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review

On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
MARANA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
Art in America

Shock Waves & West Concrete: An Interview with Lucy Raven

Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Lucy Raven has engaged the Southwest as a subject in multiple mediums in various ways. Among her most notable recent works are Ready Mix (2021), an immersive film installation featuring earthy and abstract footage from a concrete plant in Bellevue, Idaho, and Demolition of a Wall (Album 1 and 2), a pair of related films from this year focused on blast waves captured via high-speed camera technology at an explosives range in Socorro, New Mexico. Other works related to the region include China Town (2009), an animated projection piece drawing on thousands of photographs...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

El Tour Week Day 1: Banner - University Medicine

El Tour de Tucson is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. One of the largest rides in the United States and Arizona’s longest-running bicycle event, El Tour de Tucson has been presented on the Saturday before Thanksgiving every year since 1983. The event covers ground in several communities of Pima County, typically attracting more than 7,000 riders with events for all abilities and skill levels.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

Staying cooler than normal with occasional breezy winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and chilly to start the day, then 3-5° cooler than yesterday. Breezy east, northeasterly winds this afternoon and evening. It has been a cool first half of November with the average monthly temperature for Tucson of 59.2°. That's 5.3° below normal and the 28th coolest first half of November on record and coolest since 2011.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Prop. 308 supporters project win as vote count continues

Two "Vote Here" signs sit outside the Armory Park Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in downtown Tucson. Supporters of Proposition 308, which would allow in-state tuition for undocumented Arizona high school graduates, say they expect the measure to pass when all the votes are counted. Legal counsel for the...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Chris Clements gets life sentence for killing Arizona teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson involving young girls was sentenced Monday to natural life in prison. Christopher Clements also got a 17-year prison term for kidnapping the teenage victim and it will be served consecutively with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Gusty wind continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week, Tucson will have high temperatures in the 60s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s. The wind will continue throughout this week, but there will be plenty of sunshine and clear skies. Sierra Vista will have multiple days of high temperatures in the...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Warmer this afternoon, breezy tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another chilly start to the day, then slightly warmer this afternoon. Passing high clouds will gradually clear to partly cloudy this afternoon, with highs warming to the low 70s in Tucson. Expect high temps to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
TUCSON, AZ

