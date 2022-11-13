Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25 after first week
Arizona women’s basketball has started its annual climb up the Associated Press rankings. The Wildcats debuted at No. 19 in the preseason poll. After two wins on their part and some losses by those ahead of them, they moved to No. 18 after the first week. The Wildcats manhandled...
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
fox10phoenix.com
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
southernarizonaguide.com
Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
Shock Waves & West Concrete: An Interview with Lucy Raven
Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Lucy Raven has engaged the Southwest as a subject in multiple mediums in various ways. Among her most notable recent works are Ready Mix (2021), an immersive film installation featuring earthy and abstract footage from a concrete plant in Bellevue, Idaho, and Demolition of a Wall (Album 1 and 2), a pair of related films from this year focused on blast waves captured via high-speed camera technology at an explosives range in Socorro, New Mexico. Other works related to the region include China Town (2009), an animated projection piece drawing on thousands of photographs...
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
KGUN 9
El Tour Week Day 1: Banner - University Medicine
El Tour de Tucson is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. One of the largest rides in the United States and Arizona’s longest-running bicycle event, El Tour de Tucson has been presented on the Saturday before Thanksgiving every year since 1983. The event covers ground in several communities of Pima County, typically attracting more than 7,000 riders with events for all abilities and skill levels.
KGUN 9
Staying cooler than normal with occasional breezy winds
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and chilly to start the day, then 3-5° cooler than yesterday. Breezy east, northeasterly winds this afternoon and evening. It has been a cool first half of November with the average monthly temperature for Tucson of 59.2°. That's 5.3° below normal and the 28th coolest first half of November on record and coolest since 2011.
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
azpm.org
Prop. 308 supporters project win as vote count continues
Two "Vote Here" signs sit outside the Armory Park Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in downtown Tucson. Supporters of Proposition 308, which would allow in-state tuition for undocumented Arizona high school graduates, say they expect the measure to pass when all the votes are counted. Legal counsel for the...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Chris Clements gets life sentence for killing Arizona teenager
TUCSON, Ariz. — A man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson involving young girls was sentenced Monday to natural life in prison. Christopher Clements also got a 17-year prison term for kidnapping the teenage victim and it will be served consecutively with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
KGUN 9
Gusty wind continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week, Tucson will have high temperatures in the 60s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s. The wind will continue throughout this week, but there will be plenty of sunshine and clear skies. Sierra Vista will have multiple days of high temperatures in the...
Two dead in Tuesday I-10 wreck near Eloy
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
KGUN 9
Warmer this afternoon, breezy tomorrow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another chilly start to the day, then slightly warmer this afternoon. Passing high clouds will gradually clear to partly cloudy this afternoon, with highs warming to the low 70s in Tucson. Expect high temps to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a single-vehicle crash on Monday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at milepost 248, just south of Cortaro Farms Road. The officials reported that the driver had veered off the interstate and into the frontage road.
KOLD-TV
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
