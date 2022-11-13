A cookie crumbles

It was a way to preserve an iconic part of Bergen County's past even as the future took hold.

The red NABISCO letters atop the 62-year-old cookie factory would be removed and repurposed before the iconic building, that for generations produced Oreos, Fig Newtons, Animal Crackers and many more childhood delights, was razed and rebuilt for another purpose.

The sign and the smells of freshly baked cookies were well known to anyone who grew up in Bergen County. Heck, I even had a three-day stint at the factory as a temp worker during one winter break from college (there's nothing quite like eating an Oreo off the factory line).

If you've driven by recently and wondered what happened to the sign, writer Daniel Munoz tracked down the answer.

More restaurants and businesses closing

Sadly, the Nabisco plant isn't the only North Jersey fixture closing its doors.

Citlalli Godinez, who keeps tracks of openings and closings for NorthJersey.com, has run down the latest group of businesses and restaurants that are shutting their doors.

Real estate

To end on a positive note, or at least a fun one, check out this Greenwood Lake mansion that is up for auction. If you are interested in bidding on this lakeside home, you will need millions in the bank.

And it wouldn't hurt to be a NY Yankee fan, either.

