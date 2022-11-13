The 49ers had an up-and-down performance in their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, but there were a few players that stood out above the rest. Both sides of the ball were a little slow in getting up to speed after the bye week break but they eventually did enough in all three phases of the game to walk away from Week 10 with a winning record and their PFF scores reflect it.

2 DAYS AGO