Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers' defense steps up in win vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — After a rough start on both sides of the ball, the 49ers got rolling in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers completed the sweep of their three games against teams stationed in Southern California with a 22-16 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.
3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts
They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G shares halftime message to 49ers in win over Chargers
The 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. LA built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers finally found the end zone, and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
Raiders frustrated with TE Darren Waller?
Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
Denver Broncos linebacker sues NFL, LA Chargers over season-ending injury
A Denver Broncos player is suing the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers and SoFi Stadium after he was injured during a game claiming negligence on the parties involved.
NBC Sports
How PFF graded Mitchell, Warner in resilient win vs. Chargers
The 49ers had an up-and-down performance in their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, but there were a few players that stood out above the rest. Both sides of the ball were a little slow in getting up to speed after the bye week break but they eventually did enough in all three phases of the game to walk away from Week 10 with a winning record and their PFF scores reflect it.
Chargers Get More Bad Injury News After Sunday's Loss
The injury luck for the Los Angeles Chargers continues to get worse. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, rookie defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a quad injury. He suffered the injury during Sunday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Ogbonnia,...
NBC Sports
Shocking stats show how 49ers' D stifled Chargers in second half
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' defense dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their 22-16 win at Levi’s Stadium, and the stats paint a startling picture. Breaking up the statistics into each half shows how much the 49ers adjusted after halftime. Following the game, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the defense didn’t make any schematic changes but just played cleaner football.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers
Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...
WGMD Radio
Colts’ Jeff Saturday transfers fantasy football ownership to ex-NFL star
Jeff Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach, was celebrating his first career win with his team on Sunday. It’s a stark difference from the wins he’s been used to this season…in fantasy football. During the CBS broadcast of the Colts and Las Vegas Raiders, sideline...
Raiders snap counts vs Colts: LB Jayon Brown goes from inactive for a month to playing every snap
You know it’s bad at linebacker when the guy who was relegated to inactive every week for the past month ends up starting and playing every snap. That’s what happened with the Raiders Sunday with Jayon Brown. The veteran linebacker was relegated to the inactive list for the previous four games, but due to the injuries to Divine Deablo and Denzel Perryman along with the sudden retirement of Blake Gonzalez, he was forced into service.
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (left) and coach Josh McDaniels during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for the franchise from...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Comments / 0