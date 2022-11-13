Read full article on original website
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Major NYC climate law in jeopardy as 400 people virtually crash buildings meeting
The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building on November 3, 2022, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Draft rules proposed by the Adams administration include loopholes that could allow wealthy building owners to pay their way out of making the necessary retrofits for energy efficiency. [ more › ]
The Office Is Half-Dead
After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
Four day workweek
The four day workweek is the new standard for 40% of companies, according to a new survey. A personal financial advisor looks at the benefits, plus tips to get your company to adapt to the times. Four day workweek. The four day workweek is the new standard for 40% of...
Fight to raise New York minimum wage continues
State Senator Jessica Ramos is renewing her efforts to raise the minimum wage in New York from $15 an hour. State Senator Jessica Ramos is renewing her efforts to raise the minimum wage in New York from $15 an hour. NY, NJ weather forecast: Storm moves out by afternoon, …
Bill aims to make New York a safe haven for transgender youth, family
New York is a safe haven for abortion and asylum-seekers, and State Senator Brad Hoylman wants the Empire State to be a safe state for transgender kids and their families. Bill aims to make New York a safe haven for transgender …. New York is a safe haven for abortion...
Be a better communicator
Communication is key - especially when it comes to personal and professional relationships. But sometimes your communication strategy gets lost on translation. Daphne Jones shares tips to be a better communicator. Be a better communicator. Communication is key - especially when it comes to personal and professional relationships. But sometimes...
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
New diabetes center opens in Brooklyn
A state-of-the-art diabetes center in Brooklyn has recruited people who have diabetes to volunteer to help their patients. A state-of-the-art diabetes center in Brooklyn has recruited people who have diabetes to volunteer to help their patients. First snow arrives for parts of tri-state region. The tri-state region experienced the first...
Museum of Broadway opens in Manhattan
The Museum of Broadway features the works of dozens of designers, artists and theater historians. The Museum of Broadway features the works of dozens of designers, artists and theater historians. New York City taxi drivers get first raise in a decade. This is the first raise for taxi drivers in...
How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?
While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
Regulating Staten Island’s basement apartments will make them safer | Our opinion
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander sent shivers down the spines of a lot of Staten Island homeowners in August, the ones who rent basement apartments that aren’t quite legal, when he proposed a “Basement Resident Protection Law.”. It comes after 11 New York basement apartment dwellers died...
NYC officials introduce laws to make e-bikes safer
The New York City Council is introducing new bills Monday to address e-bike safety in the wake of several fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. NYC officials introduce laws to make e-bikes safer. The New York City Council is introducing new bills Monday to address e-bike safety in the wake of...
March for higher New York minimum wage comes to City Hall
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York workers, business owners, and legislators will unite Tuesday at City Hall to continue the push for a higher minimum wage at the state level. The group, organized by the “Raise Up New York” coalition, came together following the introduction of legislation outlining annual minimum wage increases. If approved, the […]
Salvation Army distributes 1,000 turkeys in Brooklyn
Hundreds of neighbors battled the cold and showed up in front of the Salvation Army Bushwick Corps Community Center. As families still deal with the aftermath of COVID-19 and food prices reach all-time highs, food distributions have become a lifeline for many New Yorkers. Salvation Army distributes 1,000 turkeys in...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
‘We executed a plan’: NYC mayor defends Randall’s Island plan to house migrants
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City had to shutter the Randall’s Island facility built to house the migrants less than a month after it opened, yet Mayor Eric Adams was “baffled” that it wasn’t deemed a success. Adams said his administration executed its plan...
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush. Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: …
Grandma vanishes after purchase at Key Food in the Bronx
Update: Milagros Santos was reunited with family after a kind stranger found her at a Manhattan bus stop late Tuesday, according to Santos’ daughter. Click here for more updates on this story. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The family of Milagros Santos was frantically searching for the […]
New floats ready for 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Macy's Studio in New Jersey welcomed PIX11 News for a sneak peek at some of the new floats and balloons ahead of the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. New floats ready for 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving …. Macy's Studio in New Jersey welcomed PIX11 News for a sneak peek...
