In the mag: Stars of the World Cup! Messi and Ronaldo’s last dance, Neymar and Mbappe’s big chance and the birth of Jude Bellingham and Brennan Johnson. PLUS Nike Cage, Micah Richards, Fabio Grosso, Joshua Kimmich AND a mysterious World Cup curse
Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having wracked up appearances at Reach PLC as a Northern Football Editor and BBC Match of the Day magazine as their Digital Editor and Senior Writer. During that time he has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Gareth Southgate and attended World Cup and Champions League finals. He co-hosts a '90s football podcast called 'Searching For Shineys', is a Newcastle United season ticket holder and has an expensive passion for collecting classic football shirts.
"Lionel Messi never said this was his last World Cup…" Guillem Balague on why Argentina could be favourites in Qatar
Lionel Messi is sharp and ready for the 2022 World Cup, says Guillem Balague – but who said it was going to be his last?. Lionel Messi and Argentina could be favourites for the 2022 World Cup. That's according to journalist Guillem Balague (opens in new tab), who wrote...
Ranked! Here's how many games every Premier League club's players will play at World Cup 2022
134 Premier League players are heading to World Cup 2022. In fact, 20% of all the players at the tournament ply their trade in England, with a further 29 in the Championship or below – and outside of the England squad, there are 109 overseas internationals who play Prem football.
Fabio Grosso recalls scoring against Germany at World Cup 2006 before netting the decisive penalty in the final shootout
"When I see it back now, I still feel the same overwhelming sensations – it’s difficult to put them into words," Grosso explains to FourFourTwo. When Italy were preparing for their 2006 World Cup campaign in Germany, all of the attention was on what Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo and Fabio Cannavaro could do to help recover Italian football's reputation following the Calciopoli scandal. Quite simply, no one was expecting a low-profile left-back from Palermo to be their most important player.
Quiz! Can you name the 40 biggest players NOT going to the World Cup?
12 minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?. In 2010, Ronaldinho was one of the stars involved in Nike's big TV...
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I feel betrayed by Manchester United"
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has taken shots at the club, manager Erik ten Hag and even Wayne Rooney's looks in a fiery interview with Piers Morgan. Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised Manchester United, the club's manager Erik ten Hag and claims he feels "betrayed" in a stunning interview with Piers Morgan.
Watch: Nike FC pits legendary players from the past and present against each other in fascinating advert
Ronaldinho vs Ronaldo vs Ronaldo vs Cristiano Ronaldo is one battle FourFourTwo would love to have seen happen - if only the football verse was real. Have you ever wondered how Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldinho would stack up against each other? Which Ronaldo – and version – is better? Or if Phil Foden's grandmother can fare with the best of them?
Joshua Kimmich says players at World Cup 2022 have the power to point out the issues at Qatar
The abuse and exploitation of migrant workers building the seven new stadiums, and expanding the only existing one, dominated early discourse, with human rights issues in Qatar also a primary subject of concern, especially for women and people who identify as LGBTQ+. We check over 250 million products every day...
The very unofficial England-ish football supporter’s jumper
Want to stay warm and stylish as you support your national side on the world stage this winter? A limited number of the ‘very unofficial England-ish football supporter jumpers’ are now available thanks to Lucozade. Watching England in the cold depths of winter is an unusual experience. A...
Referee Ali Bin Nasser recalls Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal: "Applying FIFA’s instructions, I was obliged to give the goal"
Bin Nasser admits something about the goal felt wrong, but felt he didn't have the authority to overrule his linesman. England versus Argentina in the Mexico World Cup 1986 quarter-final is arguably the most iconic football game in history, for both the sublime and the scandalous. Indeed, it was in...
UK and Ireland officially submit bid to UEFA to host Euro 2028 – here are the stadiums
The UK and Ireland have formally submitted their bid to host Euro 2028, with the five football associations encompassed in the nations providing UEFA with their preliminary bid dossier. As part of the bid submission, the 14 shortlisted host stadiums have been revealed. Wembley, the London Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur...
"I genuinely annoy him": Micah Richards on his relationship with Roy Keane – and how he really did 'burst onto the scene'
"You know he's not annoyed when he does his little smirk - when he doesn't do that, that's not an act," Richards describes to FFT about how to handle Keane. When Micah Richards first started working for Sky Sports in 2020, a year after he had retired from professional football at just 31-years-old, no one could have foreseen him forming an unlikely, fascinating relationship with Roy Keane - but that's exactly what happened, as much as the Irishman hates to admit it.
"I'll shred your status as a gay icon": David Beckham handed World Cup ultimatum by comedian Joe Lycett
David Beckham is an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup, with Joe Lycett threatening to shred his own money over Becks' involvement with Qatar. David Beckham has been issued an ultimatum by comedian Joe Lycett to withdraw his support for the World Cup in Qatar. Lycett, whose brand of comedy...
