"You know he's not annoyed when he does his little smirk - when he doesn't do that, that's not an act," Richards describes to FFT about how to handle Keane. When Micah Richards first started working for Sky Sports in 2020, a year after he had retired from professional football at just 31-years-old, no one could have foreseen him forming an unlikely, fascinating relationship with Roy Keane - but that's exactly what happened, as much as the Irishman hates to admit it.

2 DAYS AGO