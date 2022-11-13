Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa Finally Did Our Puppy Interview, And IDK Who’s Cuter, Him Or The Pups
Jason talked to us about his new movie Slumberland, the Game of Thrones actor he'd love to work with again, his favorite tattoo, and so much more.
Zoë Kravitz Shared The Story Behind Those Viral Paparazzi Photos With Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were first linked in early 2021.
Melissa Joan Hart Addresses Lena Dunham 'Beef' Rumors
Melissa Joan Hart wants to clear some things up. "Melissa has a knack for alienating people in her life-they disappear like magic. Her views are controversial (and chaotic) and she gets really argumentative about them," they continued, likely referencing Hart's conservative Christian views. "I didn't see the Instagram story but it's common knowledge in both of their circles that they've been beefing for a while."
Mariah Carey Can't Actually Trademark 'Queen of Christmas'
As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Halloween and all the stores switch over their playlist to a nauseating rotation of holiday hits, Mariah Carey once again ascends to her full power. Without fail, the familiar refrain of Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" works its way back up the charts and the pop singer's seasonal empire grows stronger. There have been few that have stood up to challenge Carey and her tinsel-covered throne, that is until the US Patent and Trademark Office got involved.
A New 'Princess Diaries' Movie Is in the Works
Get ready to return to the kingdom of Genovia: Disney is bringing The Princess Diaries back for a brand new movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a third Princess Diaries movie is currently in the works, nearly two decades after the sequel film came out in 2004. Debra Martin Chase, who co-produced the first two films, is signed on to produce the new project, with Supergirl’s Aadrita Mukerji confirmed to pen the script. Though it's still in early development, sources say that the new movie won't be a reboot, instead picking up where the last film left off.
