Get ready to return to the kingdom of Genovia: Disney is bringing The Princess Diaries back for a brand new movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a third Princess Diaries movie is currently in the works, nearly two decades after the sequel film came out in 2004. Debra Martin Chase, who co-produced the first two films, is signed on to produce the new project, with Supergirl’s Aadrita Mukerji confirmed to pen the script. Though it's still in early development, sources say that the new movie won't be a reboot, instead picking up where the last film left off.

5 HOURS AGO