Portland, OR

Man dies after early Sunday Hazelwood neighborhood shooting

By Tim Steele, Joelle Jones
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A shooting in the early hours of Sunday in Southeast Portland left one man dead and police looking for the shooter.

The man, whose identity has not yet been publicly revealed, was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the Hazelwood neighborhood near SE 122nd and Ash, authorities said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

Fire causes Gresham hotel evacuation, suspect arrested for arson

Data from the City of Portland shows his death is the 85th homicide of the year in the city, and the 70th fatal shooting.

The case remains open and active. Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or a motive. The case number is 22-303199.

Police are asking anyone with potential leads to contact either:

