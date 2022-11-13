ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: NFL officials reminded to use 'common sense' with helmet removal rule

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRMe9_0j9KcRqr00

It’s far too late for DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers. But maybe what had happened to them two weeks ago won’t happen again.

CBS lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones dove into the league’s gray unsportsmanlike conduct rules—specifically the “application and consistency” of judgment pertaining to on-field helmet removal. He compared two instances of high-profile players removing their hard hats, one in which the player was penalized and one in which the player wasn’t.

The first, as you may very well know, came in Week 8—when Moore celebrated his improbable 62-yard touchdown reception that tied the Panthers up with the Atlanta Falcons late in a hotly contested NFC South battle.

The fifth-year wide receiver was subsequently flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which turned Carolina’s 33-yard extra point try into a 48-yard one. Kicker Eddy Piñeiro would miss the kick (and then another on a 33-yard field goal attempt in overtime) and the Panthers eventually went on to lose.

A week later, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey took off his helmet (as he was still on the field) while celebrating a game-clinching play over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was not flagged.

So, as a result, Jones reports that the NFL has told officials to use their noggins when it comes to helmets.

“As written, the rule, which was established in the late 1990s and has since been slightly tweaked, leaves something to be desired in these two instances,” Jones writes. “Officials have been instructed — and they were reminded in the past two weeks – to use a ‘heavy dose of common sense’ when applying the rules, drawing from a quote from Hall of Fame official Art McNally.”

Again, nothing will change that painful result for Carolina now. But, hey, at least we’re getting closer to some logic.

Perhaps when a player makes a miraculous to play to tie a game that’ll decide first place in their division, maybe let them act like a player who made a miraculous play to tie a game that’ll decide first place in their division.

Comments / 2

Related
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
Athlon Sports

49ers Cut Former Packers Quarterback On Tuesday

Kurt Benkert, the journeyman NFL quarterback who has gained a following as an e-sports player, will be looking for a new team. Benkert tweeted Tuesday that he's been released by the San Francisco 49ers.  Benkert had been a member of the 49ers' practice squad this season. He previously spent ...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win

Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad

It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers.  The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad.  This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy