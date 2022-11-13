ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals

By Mike Dyer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
The locations are set for seven Greater Cincinnati high school football teams who are in the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional finals Nov. 18-19.

In Division I, Region 4, No. 1 seed Moeller (12-1) plays No. 3 Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton Nov. 18. It is a rematch of the 2021 regional final in which Moeller won 21-17 at Mason. This Friday will be the third consecutive regional final for Lakota West.

In Division II, Region 8, No. 4 seed Kings (12-1) plays No. 10 Anderson (8-5) at Mason Nov. 18. It is a rematch of a Week 10 matchup between the Eastern Cincinnati Conference opponents in which the Knights won 41-26 at Anderson.

In Division III, Region 12, No. 1 seed Badin (13-0) plays No. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (12-1) at Trotwood-Madison Nov. 18. The Rams, the 2021 Division III state runner-up, are 44-6 since the start of the 2019 season.

In Division IV, Region 16, No. 1 seed Wyoming (13-0) plays No. 2 Taft (11-2) at Lakota West. It is a rematch of the Week 2 game at Stargel Stadium in which Wyoming won 20-0.

A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections, according to the OHSAA.

The OHSAA has said that rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools. Neutral sites receive a rental fee amount from the OHSAA and they keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.

The state semifinals are Nov. 25-26 at neutral locations. The state finals are Dec. 1-3 in Canton.

OHSAA football regional finals

Pairings shown with regional seed and record. Designated home team listed first (higher seed).

Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) vs. 3 Mentor (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium

Region 2

2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at London Bowlus Field

Region 3

1 Gahanna-Lincoln (12-1) vs. 3 New Albany (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4

1 Moeller (12-1) vs. 3 Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. 3 Hudson (13-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (12-1) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (11-1) vs. 2 Uniontown Lake (12-1) at Parma Byers Field

Region 8

4 Kings (12-1) vs. vs. 10 Anderson (8-5) at Mason Atrium Stadium

Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 9

1 Chardon (11-1) vs. 2 Canfield (11-1) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10

1 Parma Heights Holy Name (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Maple Heights Stadium

Region 11

3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-1) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 12

1 Badin (13-0) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (12-1) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (10-3) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14

1 Cleveland Glenville (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 15

2 Steubenville (11-2) vs. 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-3) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium

Region 16

1 Wyoming (13-0) vs. 2 Taft (11-2) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3 Perry (11-2) at Berkshire Great Lakes Cheese Stadium

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) at Perrysburg Widdel Field at Steineker Stadium

Region 19

1 Ironton (13-0) vs. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (13-0) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Region 20

1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 West Milton Milton-Union (12-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 21

1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Mogadore (11-0) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 22

3 Columbia Station Columbia (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Grove (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (12-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (9-4) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 24

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs.2 Harrod Allen East (12-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 25

1 Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1) vs. 3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium

Region 26

2 Antwerp (13-0) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (10-1) vs. 2 Hannibal River (12-1) Cambridge McFarland Stadium

Region 28

2 Fort Loramie (11-2) vs. 5 New Bremen (10-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Indiana semi-state round

Class 4A

Roncalli at East Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Monrovia at Lawrenceburg, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky state quarterfinals

Class 1A

NewCath at Kentucky Country Day

Class 2A

Shelby Valley at Beechwood

Breathitt County at Lloyd

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

