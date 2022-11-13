Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The locations are set for seven Greater Cincinnati high school football teams who are in the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional finals Nov. 18-19.
In Division I, Region 4, No. 1 seed Moeller (12-1) plays No. 3 Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton Nov. 18. It is a rematch of the 2021 regional final in which Moeller won 21-17 at Mason. This Friday will be the third consecutive regional final for Lakota West.
In Division II, Region 8, No. 4 seed Kings (12-1) plays No. 10 Anderson (8-5) at Mason Nov. 18. It is a rematch of a Week 10 matchup between the Eastern Cincinnati Conference opponents in which the Knights won 41-26 at Anderson.
In Division III, Region 12, No. 1 seed Badin (13-0) plays No. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (12-1) at Trotwood-Madison Nov. 18. The Rams, the 2021 Division III state runner-up, are 44-6 since the start of the 2019 season.
In Division IV, Region 16, No. 1 seed Wyoming (13-0) plays No. 2 Taft (11-2) at Lakota West. It is a rematch of the Week 2 game at Stargel Stadium in which Wyoming won 20-0.
A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections, according to the OHSAA.
The OHSAA has said that rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools. Neutral sites receive a rental fee amount from the OHSAA and they keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.
The state semifinals are Nov. 25-26 at neutral locations. The state finals are Dec. 1-3 in Canton.
OHSAA football regional finals
Pairings shown with regional seed and record. Designated home team listed first (higher seed).
Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 1
1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) vs. 3 Mentor (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium
Region 2
2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at London Bowlus Field
Region 3
1 Gahanna-Lincoln (12-1) vs. 3 New Albany (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium
Region 4
1 Moeller (12-1) vs. 3 Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. 3 Hudson (13-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 6
1 Avon (12-1) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium
Region 7
1 Massillon Washington (11-1) vs. 2 Uniontown Lake (12-1) at Parma Byers Field
Region 8
4 Kings (12-1) vs. vs. 10 Anderson (8-5) at Mason Atrium Stadium
Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 9
1 Chardon (11-1) vs. 2 Canfield (11-1) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field
Region 10
1 Parma Heights Holy Name (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Maple Heights Stadium
Region 11
3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-1) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 12
1 Badin (13-0) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 13
1 Beloit West Branch (12-1) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (10-3) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 14
1 Cleveland Glenville (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium
Region 15
2 Steubenville (11-2) vs. 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-3) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium
Region 16
1 Wyoming (13-0) vs. 2 Taft (11-2) at Lakota West Firebird Field
Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 17
1 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3 Perry (11-2) at Berkshire Great Lakes Cheese Stadium
Region 18
1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) at Perrysburg Widdel Field at Steineker Stadium
Region 19
1 Ironton (13-0) vs. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (13-0) at Waverly Raidiger Field
Region 20
1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 West Milton Milton-Union (12-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 21
1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Mogadore (11-0) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
Region 22
3 Columbia Station Columbia (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Grove (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
Region 23
1 Beverly Fort Frye (12-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (9-4) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 24
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs.2 Harrod Allen East (12-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 25
1 Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1) vs. 3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium
Region 26
2 Antwerp (13-0) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 27
1 Newark Catholic (10-1) vs. 2 Hannibal River (12-1) Cambridge McFarland Stadium
Region 28
2 Fort Loramie (11-2) vs. 5 New Bremen (10-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Indiana semi-state round
Class 4A
Roncalli at East Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Monrovia at Lawrenceburg, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky state quarterfinals
Class 1A
NewCath at Kentucky Country Day
Class 2A
Shelby Valley at Beechwood
Breathitt County at Lloyd
