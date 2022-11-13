Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Columbus police have identified a 36-year-old man as the suspect accused of firing shots at officers in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Lamar Blue, of Columbus, was charged with two felony counts of assaulting a peace officer Saturday, just hours after he reportedly fired his gun at police officers’ vehicle near the 600 block of Kingsford Road around 1 a.m., according to records with the Franklin County Municipal Court.

One officer discharged his firearm and hit Blue, who then ran away from the scene but was located by officers a short distance away, according to Columbus police.

No officers were injured during the shooting, police said.

Blue was originally taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition, police said. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

A date for Blue’s arraignment hearing has yet to be scheduled, according to court records.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.