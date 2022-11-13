ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 69

Randy
3d ago

I hope zero tax dollars are going toward this wedding, as it does not seem to have a governmental purpose that benefits the American citizenry.

Reply
41
Ronald Clark
3d ago

Is crazy Joe going to officiate the service? He will never finish it. Wonder if he will sniff her hair too

Reply(6)
28
Jill Wiegand
3d ago

Don't care. Anyone with the last name Biden is the last person I'd be interested in reading about. Corrupt family😡

Reply(1)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Dress: See Bejeweled Gown She Wore Down The Aisle At Mar-A-Lago

Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.
PALM BEACH, FL
Page Six

Inside Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ luxe Mar-a-Lago wedding

Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in style. The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump exchanged vows with the billionaire, 25, on Saturday in a lavish ceremony at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Tiffany’s famous father, 76, walked her down the aisle as guests marveled at the bride’s stunning...
FLORIDA STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Michelle Obama on Letting Go of Her Famous "Michelle Obama Arms" After Menopause

Michelle Obama has had to change the way she approaches health and fitness as she deals with menopause and the inevitable side effects of aging. In an interview with People ahead of the release of her book The Light We Carry, the former First Lady, 58, said she is learning to be kinder to her body these days.
Closer Weekly

Jimmy Carter’s Kids Mean the World to Him! See the Former President’s Rare Family Photos

From 1977 to 1981 Jimmy Carter’s family was thrust into the spotlight as he served as president. He and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, raised their youngest child, daughter Amy Carter, in the White House as their three eldest children started families of their own. Since the Carter Administration, the family has only been photographed together a handful of times during rare public outings.
GEORGIA STATE
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Do 3-Hour Dinner in Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have lots to discuss, and likely covered it all during a lengthy dinner together at one of Kim's fave stomping grounds. The duo walked out of the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel Sunday evening. It's unclear if the 3-hour dinner was a simple business meeting or a birthday bash for one of the 2 -- Kim's 42nd was last Friday and Ivanka's 40th is the day before Halloween.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

All the details about Naomi Biden’s upcoming White House wedding

Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal will exchange vows on the South Lawn of the White House, during what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.Naomi, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and Neal are expected to the knot on Saturday 19 November. The occasion will mark the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.The 28 year old first announced the location of her White House wedding in a July tweet, in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Page Six

Ivanka Trump crops Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany Trump wedding photo

Ivanka Trump seemingly snubbed brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, by cropping her out of a photo from sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos. The 41-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump shared several snaps from the lavish Mar-a-Lago nuptials to social media over the...
People

What to Know About Tiffany Trump's Husband Michael Boulos

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter married her fiancé Michael Boulos at her family's Mar-a-Lago Club Former President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump tied the knot with her fiancé Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12. The youngest Trump daughter made her relationship with Boulos both Instagram and White House official in 2019 when she posted a photo with him in the Red Room. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Tiffany and Boulos first connected after meeting at Lindsay Lohan's club in Greece. Boulos, the son of a wealthy...
PALM BEACH, FL
NBC News

NBC News

538K+
Followers
60K+
Post
347M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy