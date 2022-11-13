ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Man Up: Browns RB Jerome Ford is a quiet guy who loves competing

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford, who made some explosive plays in the preseason and solidified himself as a rising talent in the backfield before going on injured reserve. Now that he's back, he's looking to help the team win—which may come in the form of production in the return game.

But off the field, Ford is a quiet guy who knows what he's good at, has been enjoying the new Drake "Her Loss" album, and thinks he could out-fish teammate D'Ernest Johnson.

Watch the episode below:

Next Man Up: Browns RB Jerome Ford is a quiet guy who loves competing

Browns Countdown

