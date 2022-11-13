Read full article on original website
Cardano ($ADA) Founder: Looks Like FTX Was Basically ‘A Good Old Ponzi Scheme’
On 13 November 2022, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson talked about the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire. FTX issued the following press release on 11 November 2022:. And here is how SBF announced the collapse of the FTX empire:. Yesterday (13 November 2022), during a Twitter Space co-hosted...
$ETH: Cardano Founder Explains Why U.S. SEC Did Not Go After Ethereum
On Monday (14 November 2022), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, talked about why he believes the U.S. SEC decided to allege that $XRP is a security instead of $ETH. on 14 June 2018, William...
How Are Cryptocurrencies Revolutionizing Commerce?
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why He Expects Bear Market To Take Ethereum Price to $600
On 13 November 2022, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen shared his technical analysis of the Ethereum ($ETH) price action, and explained why he believes that this bear market could take the $ETH price to as low as $600. According to a report by the Daily Hodl, Cowen said:. “We’ve talked about...
Chainlink ($LINK) on How Its Proof of Reserve Service Provides Transparency Users Demand
Chainlink ($LINK) has taken to Twitter to outline how its “Proof of Reserve” service is providing transparency for users. In a series of tweets published on 10 November 2022, Chainlink indicated that crypto is at a “crossroads” in terms of following in the footsteps of the traditional financial industry. According to the post, Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve service offers a superior system, while providing the “transparency that users demand.”
SBF’s Alameda Research Under Scrutiny For Promising a 15% Return With ‘No Risk’
Alameda Research, a quantitative crypto trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has reportedly come under legal scrutiny for comments made in 2018 that promised investors “no risk” returns. According to a report by The Block, the trading firm, which helped create liquidity for SBF’s now bankrupt FTX...
Mastercard CEO on Crypto: We Are ‘Optimistic’ and ‘Investing’
The CEO of Mastercard, which is “the second-largest payment-processing corporation worldwide”, recently shared his thoughts on crypto. On 18 January 2022, Raj Dhamodharan, EVP Blockchain / Digital Asset Products & Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, published a blog post in which he said that Mastercard believes that “buying digital goods should be as simple as buying a T-shirt or coffee pods on an e-commerce site.”
Former FTX CEO Wants To ‘Raise Liquidity, Make Customers Whole, and Restart’
On Wednesday (16 November 2022), Sam Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF” on social media platforms), the disgraced Co-Founder and former CEO of the insolvent crypto exchange FTX, explained how he wants to help. On 10 November 2022, SBF took to Twitter to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at...
Charles Hoskinson’s Biggest Takeaway From Collapse of SBF’s FTX Empire
On Monday (14 November 2022), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed what should be a key takeaway from the FTX fiasco. On 11 November 2022, FTX Trading Ltd. (doing business as “FTX.com”) issued the...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on SBF’s Mistakes at FTX and on Contagion Risk
On 13 November 2022, Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his thoughts on the actions of Sam Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and former CEO of insolvent crypto exchange FTX. The following video fromWall Street Journal nicely summarizes how FTX went bankrupt:. Anyway, according to a report by...
Cumberland: ‘FTX Bankruptcy Has Triggered Some Important Market Structure Changes’
On Monday (14 November 2022), crypto trading firm Cumberland DRW LLC, which is a subsidiary of privately held trading firm DRAW Holdings, explained how the collapse of crypto exchange FTX has impacted the structure of the crypto market. FTX issued the following press release on 11 November 2022:. Anyway, earlier...
Binance CEO’s “Very Expensive Call” with SBF on 8 November 2022
On Monday (14 November 2022), Binance Co-Founder and CEO “CZ” explained why the call he had on 8 November 2022 with Sam Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and former CEO of insolvent crypto exchange FTX, was a “very expensive” one. On 2 November 2022, the...
