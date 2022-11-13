ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

By By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEWTOWN, Ct. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has opened to the public, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre.

No ceremony was planned Sunday at the site a short distance from the school.

It has become a custom in Newtown on anniversaries and other remembrances of the shooting to mark them with quiet reflection.

Relatives of the victims were given a private tour of the grounds on Saturday.

Paths at the memorial lead to a water feature with a sycamore tree in the middle and the victims' names engraved on the top of a surrounding supporting wall.

PIX11

‘Incredibly touching’: Mom of Sandy Hook victim on new memorial

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One month from Monday will mark ten years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty young children and six adults were killed at the school in an attack that horrified the nation. Nicole Hockley, whose son, Dylan, was among the children killed, joined PIX11 Morning […]
