Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
Draymond Green Calls Out The Warriors' Second Unit Because Of Jordan Poole
Draymond Green gives a detailed answer about why the Golden State Warriors' second unit needs to get better this season.
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
Isiah Thomas revealed what Larry Bird told him before he fired him as head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2003.
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving and Kanye West anti-Semitic comments - "You’d just assume they’re crazy and keep on walking”
Cuban said that he doesn't believe that Irving is a bad guy, but believes that he isn't educated enough to be speaking on all the subjects he chooses to speak about
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Video Of Zion Williamson Is Going Viral
A video is going viral of Zion Williamson having a hilarious exchange with a reporter after the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker
Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
Warriors star Jordan Poole wants James Wiseman to understand that being sent to the G-League is not a demotion or punishment.
NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway apologized during a Warriors broadcast for comparing a foul to rape
"I thought that was just raping him. I think they should call the police on that," Tim Hardaway said after Stephen Curry was fouled by the Spurs.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man. Team dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree. Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in ...
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
Patrick Beverley gives major credit to LeBron James for Lakers win vs. Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to stop their massive bleeding, at least temporarily, when they defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Although LeBron James has missed their last two games with a strained adductor, guard Patrick Beverley said that the four-time MVP has been active and engaged during practice.
Jazz star Mike Conley feeling impressed with Sixers' Tyrese Maxey
PHILADELPHIA — Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley has put together a very impressive 16-year career thus far in the NBA. He has career averages of 14.8 points and 5.7 assists while being named an All-Star once and guiding teams into the playoffs plenty of times. So when Conley speaks...
Michael Jordan’s Contract Breakdown: From $550,000 As A Rookie To Earning More Than The Entire Chicago Bulls Team In 1998
Michael Jordan earned more money than the entire Chicago Bulls team in 1998, but he was still one of the most underpaid players in NBA history.
New report details relationship between Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus have been spending a lot of time together over the past few months, and it appears they are no longer making an effort to hide their relationship. TMZ shared some photos on Monday that showed Pippen and Jordan lounging together and walking...
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
Charles Barkley Once Gave A Generous Tip Worth $25,000 After Winning Huge Money By Playing Blackjack
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley revealed that he won $700,000 by playing blackjack and gave a tip worth $25K to the blackjack dealer.
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
