Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
hudsontv.com
Ceremony Rededicates Dr. Morris Park in Bayonne
A ceremony took place recently to rededicate Dr. David Morris Park at 47th Street and Broadway in Bayonne. The event was presented by the Bayonne Youth Center. The renovated park was named in honor of the late Dr. Morris, who served as leader of the medical staff at Bayonne Hospital and President of the Bayonne Branch of the NAACP.
Huge crowd, celebrities fill Bayonne park for unveiling of Wepner statue
Nearly 400 people crowded into Bayonne’s Dennis P. Collins Park on Saturday afternoon for the unveiling of a seven-foot tall stature of the city’s most famous citizen, boxer Chuck Wepner. A number of celebrities came out to join the tribute to Wepner, including boxing greats Larry Holmes, Iran...
theobserver.com
Downey, who vocally fought for Keegan closure, dies aged 63
During the Keegan Landfill ordeal in 2019, there were certain givens when the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority had its monthly meetings in Lyndhurst — many Kearny residents attended, the crowd was vocal and one voice always stood out above just about every other. Perhaps it was because...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
vidanewspaper.com
Jersey City And Beit Shemesh Sign Sister Cities Agreement For Economic Development
Jersey City, New Jersey, and Israel’s Beit Shemesh have signed a sister city agreement, aiming for economic cooperation and partnerships in urban planning and workforce development. The initiative, in the works for months and finalized last Wednesday, came about through New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s New Jersey-Israel Commission, which...
jerseydigs.com
Historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth Sells for $6.2M
The historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth, Union County, New Jersey, was recently sold for $6,200,000. Located at 323 North Broad Street, the property is a high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space. The ten-story tower was built in 1927 as a premier banquet hall and hotel tower before being converted into subsidized housing and retail space in the 1990s.
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
The best Thai restaurant in New Jersey
The popularity of Thai food in the United States has exploded in the 21st century; according to several reports, that’s because the Thai government started a program to train chefs in Thailand and then send them off around the rest of the world. This was done not only to...
What is going on in Bayonne?
The other day, while leaving the Main Post Office, I had a very unpleasant experience. We know parking is not good to say the least in in Bayonne and has been the main cause of the demise of many small businesses. I was parked at the corner which I thought...
Newark Liberty International Airport unveiling renovated terminal
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — The newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will be unveiled Tuesday following a yearslong overhaul. Gov. Phil Murphy, as well as officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. The largest design-build project […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Cannabis Control Board approves 5 dispensaries, including 1st in Ward F
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five adult-use cannabis dispensaries, including the first one in Ward F, during last night’s nearly five-hour meeting. The first application was Strictly CBD, seeking to open at 394 Communipaw Ave. Their cannabis dispensary application was approved by the Planning Board in March.
Newark Liberty International Airport cuts ribbon on brand new Terminal A
The terminal, which cost $2.7 billion and has been in the works for more than four years, houses 33 gates and is about 20% larger than the previous terminal.
hobokengirl.com
Orale Owners to Open New Restaurant Called ‘Madre’ in Jersey City
We are spoiled for choices when it comes to great Mexican food in the Hudson County area, and the number of local options is just about to grow. The co-owners of one local favorite, Orale Mexican Kitchen — which has locations in both Hoboken and Jersey City — are embarking on a brand new project. The team will be opening up a new restaurant called Madre at 333 Newark Avenue in Jersey City, right near White Eagle Hall. This new spot will also be right near the soon-to-open Madame, otherwise known as the former Madame Claude Bis. While we don’t have a ton of details just yet, we know that the storefront has a liquor license which suggests the presence of a bar — and we’re also safe to assume the restaurant will likely serve Mexican-inspired eats. We’ve covered what you need to know about this latest restaurant set to hit the Jersey City scene sometime soon. Read on to learn more about Madre, opening soon in Jersey City.
Peep/Show the Body
Come for the peep! Stay for the body. What’s behind the glass? Take a peek. Can addressing pain be performative and entertaining? You bet. A completely true story: especially the lies. Created & Performed by Elizabeth Weitzen. Co-Created & Directed by Max Baudisch. From Mined Canon productions, in association...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken and Jersey City announce first protected bike lane connecting the 2 cities
The City of Hoboken and City of Jersey City have announced their first protected bike lane connecting the two neighboring cities along Marin Boulevard and Henderson Street. The new bike lane connects 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway in Hoboken. The connection is the latest Vision Zero initiative...
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue
One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
therealdeal.com
Downtown Jersey City dev secures $167M bump in construction financing
A massive Jersey City project by a Hoboken-based developer is moving right along with a new chunk of construction financing. Madison Realty Capital announced Tuesday that it was upsizing its loan for Manhattan Building Company’s four-building development in the New Jersey city to $395 million. The developer is in the midst of a 1,089-unit project, which is coming together in phases.
police1.com
Veteran N.J. police captain dies unexpectedly while on duty
BAYONNE, N.J. — Police captain Paul Jamolawicz, 61, who spent 37 years with the Bayonne (N.J.) Police Department, died unexpectedly while on duty Friday. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz," Chief Robert Geisler said in a statement. “Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on duty serving our community. On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz family.”
Comments / 0