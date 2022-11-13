ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

No. 22 OK State seeks back-to-back Bedlam wins vs. Oklahoma

After coming on in the second half to lead Oklahoma State to a comeback win against Iowa State, quarterback Spencer Sanders was definitive about his availability for this week’s game against Oklahoma. “Ain’t no question about it,” Sanders said. After dropping three of their previous four games,...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy