Oklahoma tops No. 24 Oklahoma State, becomes bowl eligible
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma wasn’t in its usual position of contending for the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. But the Sooners still won Bedlam. Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma knocked off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night. The matchup could be one of the last in the rivalry with both teams as Big 12 members. Oklahoma is slated to leave for the Southeastern Conference in the next few years.
NBA roundup: Hawks edge Raptors on rookie’s OT winner
Rookie AJ Griffin caught a pass from Trae Young and made an uncontested shot at the buzzer to give Atlanta
Top 25 Takeaways: Contenders live on edge, where TCU thrives
College Football Playoff contenders lived on the edge in Week 12, with the top four teams all teetering to varying degrees and at various points. Then No. 5 Tennessee went down with a thud. For No. 4 TCU, it was just another Saturday. “It looks more frantic than it is,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about the game-winning play. He could have been describing the Horned Frogs’ season. TCU and No. 3 Michigan both needed field goals in the final second to stay unbeaten.
Report Card: Grading Penn State’s win vs. Rutgers
The sportsbooks had the lines on this game all over and in the end, they didn’t give Rutgers nearly enough points. Penn State dominated this game on the defensive side which covered up a lackluster offense to start the game. Once the second quarter started though everything was smooth sailing for the Nittany Lions against Rutgers. The best part? If you take out the losses to Michigan and Ohio State, Penn State is outscoring opponents in the last six weeks 192-48. Let’s jump into another easy scorecard. Quarterback Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Grade: B- I am always tough when grading quarterbacks but that mainly has...
Clippers hit 21 3-pointers in 119-97 rout of Spurs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 21 points, hitting five of the Clippers’ season-high 21 3-pointers, and Los Angeles routed the slumping San Antonio Spurs 119-97 on Saturday night. Norman Powell added a season-high 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored in double figures. Powell hit five 3s and Jackson sank all four of his 3-point attempts. Kawhi Leonard had 11 points in 22 minutes of his second straight start after missing 12 games because of right knee stiffness. John Wall had 15 assists, becoming the first Clippers player since Chris Paul in 2017 to have at least that many. Since starting the season 5-2, the Spurs have lost nine of 10 and four in a row. They were led by Jakob Poeltl with 20 points. Doug McDermott added 13 points and Tre Jones had 10 assists.
Jazz beat Blazers 118-113 to take Western Conference lead
Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, including eight straight in the final 1:48, in the Utah Jazz's 118-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard still has love for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich
Schmid has 25 saves, Devils beat Senators for 12th straight
Akira Schmid made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday for their 12th straight victory.
