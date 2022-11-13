LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 21 points, hitting five of the Clippers’ season-high 21 3-pointers, and Los Angeles routed the slumping San Antonio Spurs 119-97 on Saturday night. Norman Powell added a season-high 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored in double figures. Powell hit five 3s and Jackson sank all four of his 3-point attempts. Kawhi Leonard had 11 points in 22 minutes of his second straight start after missing 12 games because of right knee stiffness. John Wall had 15 assists, becoming the first Clippers player since Chris Paul in 2017 to have at least that many. Since starting the season 5-2, the Spurs have lost nine of 10 and four in a row. They were led by Jakob Poeltl with 20 points. Doug McDermott added 13 points and Tre Jones had 10 assists.

