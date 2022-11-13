ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Talk Business & Politics: Election Day wrap-up and the final budget from Governor Asa Hutchinson

FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgUDK_0j9Kaauw00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Sunday on Talk Business & Politics the focus is the very red results of Arkansas’s elections and the budding solar power industry in the Natural State.

Talk Business & Politics host Roby Brock breaks down the results of the midterms in Arkansas and highlights the final state budget from Governor Asa Hutchinson.

ELECTION RESULTS: Arkansas elects Huckabee Sanders, keeps Boozman and Scott, says no to pot

Newly elected State Senator Bart Hester talks with Brock about his thoughts of Hutchinson’s final budget and new rules to govern supermajorities in the GOP.

Then, Brock meets with former Lt. Governor and CEO of Scenic Hill Solar Bill Halter to talk about the thriving solar industry in Arkansas.

WEB EXTRA: How to add solar power to your Arkansas home or business

Finally, Brock runs through the top business headlines of the last week.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ucanews.live

Republicans win big across Arkansas on election night

In a historic gubernatorial race Nov. 8, voters elected Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the state’s first female governor. “I know it will be the honor of a lifetime to serve as Arkansas’ 47th governor and the first female governor of the state,” Sanders said to a crowd of her supporters on election night at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is considering a run for president

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is laying the ground for a possible presidential campaign, even asformer President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, is preparing to announce a 2024 run himself. First, Hutchinson plans to spend some time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Thousands of Arkansas voters skipped ballot issues

Thousands of people skipped over the statewide ballot issues when casting their votes on Election Day, resulting in less than half of Arkansas voters taking a stand on the four proposed constitutional amendments before them. Recreational marijuana, religious freedom, direct democracy and special sessions for the legislature were on the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Stephanie Leguichard

Arkansas voters reject marijuana legalization amendment

Commercial cannabis greenhouse facilityImage from Wikimedia Commons. On Tuesday, November 8th, voters around the country weighed in on a contentious issue at the polls: marijuana legalization. In five states, namely Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota, voters participated in direct ballot initiatives related to marijuana.
ARKANSAS STATE
mypulsenews.com

AG Alert: New Arkansas law wins national award for helping fight fraud

LITTLE ROCK— During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is highlighting an award-winning, Arkansas law she and members of the General Assembly introduced to help protect Arkansas Seniors and people with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation. Rutledge helped craft the legislation alongside Rep. Carlton Wing, Senator Jonathan Dismang and representatives of the state’s banks and other financial services providers, in an effort to develop protocols between state agencies and the Attorney General’s Office to expedite potential action when an individual is facing financial exploitation.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Religious freedom fails to pass in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — The Associated Press has now projected that voters have voted "NO" to passing Issue 3 by about 7,500 votes in the 2022 elections. Issue 3 was aimed at religious freedom in Arkansas, to put a limit on legal language that can be used to impact religious practices, such as the government closing churches due to a spreading virus.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy