wabi.tv
“Free the Z” kicks off with 600+ turkey donations
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “Cold turkey” took on a literal meaning Tuesday outside the Brewer Hannaford. The annual “Free the Z” promotion between Z107.3 and Penquis kicked off Tuesday. Station DJ Kid will be camping out until they meet their goal of 2,022 turkeys. By the...
wabi.tv
Pie Project: fundraiser supports Good Shepherd Food Bank
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the last two years, Skylar Manhart has baked and sold pies to raise money for the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Last year she made 215 pies, donated 30 to shelters hosting Thanksgiving dinners, and raised nearly $4,000. This is Manhart’s last year doing the project...
wabi.tv
Free the Z Turkey Drive kicks off today
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Radio station Z107.3 kicked off its annual “Free the Z Turkey Drive” in the parking lot of Hannaford in Brewer Tuesday morning. Birds starting coming in bright and early at 6 p.m. Folks can drop off turkeys or monetary donations. Just $15 dollars will...
wabi.tv
Momo’s Cheesecake donates to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth made a sizable donation to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital Tuesday morning. Ten percent of proceeds from every piece of cheesecake sold in October were donated to the hospital in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s an annual tradition for Momo’s, one owner Brenda Medezma says she’s happy to take part in.
wabi.tv
Maine Veterans Project, Brewer business team up to keep Maine vets warm this winter
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Maine is known for many things: blueberries, lobster, and whoopie pies, to name a few. But something else that makes our state special is the way Mainers take care of each other. It’s a feeling you wish you could just box up. And now you can...
wabi.tv
Purple lights for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month taken from Bangor City Hall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upsetting discovery at Bangor City Hall over the weekend-- it seems some of the lights used to turn the building purple this month were stolen. City Hall and some other local buildings have been shining purple lights for Pancreatic Awareness Month. Purple Iris Foundation Founder...
wabi.tv
Special Olympics Maine running Central Maine Bowling Tournament
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine Bowling Tournament is taking over Family Fun Lanes in Bangor this week. “They’ve been really great partners in hosting our event here. They really do whatever is needed to get our athletes out here bowling and competing at our competitions,” said Mike Littlefield, Director of Sports and Programs, Special Olympics Maine.
wabi.tv
$10,000 given back in second annual Roofs for Troops event
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bear Inn hosted the second annual Roofs for Troops event on Sunday. The event was organized by the Marino Project which was founded by members of Home Roofing Solutions. All members of the U.S. Military who contracted with the roofing company within the last...
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
wabi.tv
Maine Vintage Collective Market holds pop-up at Bangor Arts Exchange
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Vintage Collective Market held a pop-up shop at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday. From 20 curated vintage vendors, there was an endless amount of clothing, decor, and accessories to choose from. With everything ranging in style, price, and time period, there was definitely something fitting for everyone’s tastes!
wabi.tv
Lego version of Camden Public Library on display in Camden Public Library
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Inside the Camden Public Library, you can check out many things. Books, DVDs and even the Camden Public Library in Lego form. The build was created by Colby Adolphsen and includes the building’s interior. Many of his builds take inspiration from the area around him.
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
wabi.tv
Orono’s Ruth White repeats as New England cross country champion
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White has climbed to the mountaintop of New England cross country yet again. The Red Riots junior won her race by roughly 42 seconds. It’s the latest accomplishment in a legendary running career. She’s the first two-time New England champion from Maine.
wabi.tv
Hancock County Sheriff’s Dept. wants to raise money to help with home heating costs
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is putting together a fundraiser they hope will raise tens of thousands of dollars to help citizens in need cover home heating costs this winter. The department is taking a $10,000 surplus from its Sheriff Charities and using it to...
wabi.tv
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at...
wabi.tv
Camden native killed in Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WABI) - Two men in Florida have been charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old man who grew up in the Camden. Police say it was a random act of violence. Jeffrey Chapman, who was living in Florida, died Oct. 21 in Clearwater. According to the...
wabi.tv
In tight vote, Rick Fournier chosen as Bangor City Council chair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rick Fournier will serve another term as chair of the Bangor City Council. However, the outcome of Monday morning’s nomination was no sure thing. Some members making it clear they are dissatisfied with the status quo. Dan Tremble, Cara Pelletier, and Fournier were sworn in...
wabi.tv
Maine football hopes to hold onto Brice-Cowell Musket in New Hampshire rivalry
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s rivalry week in the final line of the 2022 Black Bear football schedule. Maine will be trying to hold onto the Brice-Cowell Musket by defeating New Hampshire on Saturday at noon. The Black Bears brought the prize back to Orono thanks to their first...
wabi.tv
Bangor City Hall closed due to water main break
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Hall is closed Tuesday, Nov. 15. In a Facebook post, the city says the closure is due to a water main break. They say City Hall will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.
wabi.tv
Bangor City Council again votes Rick Fournier chair after voting “irregularity”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the second time in 12 hours, Rick Fournier was voted in for another term as Bangor City Council Chair Monday night. It wasn’t without opposition either time. Fournier had been chosen as Chair by a 4-3 vote which included himself Monday morning. One councilmember...
