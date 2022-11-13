ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wabi.tv

“Free the Z” kicks off with 600+ turkey donations

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “Cold turkey” took on a literal meaning Tuesday outside the Brewer Hannaford. The annual “Free the Z” promotion between Z107.3 and Penquis kicked off Tuesday. Station DJ Kid will be camping out until they meet their goal of 2,022 turkeys. By the...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Pie Project: fundraiser supports Good Shepherd Food Bank

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the last two years, Skylar Manhart has baked and sold pies to raise money for the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Last year she made 215 pies, donated 30 to shelters hosting Thanksgiving dinners, and raised nearly $4,000. This is Manhart’s last year doing the project...
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Free the Z Turkey Drive kicks off today

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Radio station Z107.3 kicked off its annual “Free the Z Turkey Drive” in the parking lot of Hannaford in Brewer Tuesday morning. Birds starting coming in bright and early at 6 p.m. Folks can drop off turkeys or monetary donations. Just $15 dollars will...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Momo’s Cheesecake donates to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth made a sizable donation to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital Tuesday morning. Ten percent of proceeds from every piece of cheesecake sold in October were donated to the hospital in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s an annual tradition for Momo’s, one owner Brenda Medezma says she’s happy to take part in.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Special Olympics Maine running Central Maine Bowling Tournament

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine Bowling Tournament is taking over Family Fun Lanes in Bangor this week. “They’ve been really great partners in hosting our event here. They really do whatever is needed to get our athletes out here bowling and competing at our competitions,” said Mike Littlefield, Director of Sports and Programs, Special Olympics Maine.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

$10,000 given back in second annual Roofs for Troops event

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bear Inn hosted the second annual Roofs for Troops event on Sunday. The event was organized by the Marino Project which was founded by members of Home Roofing Solutions. All members of the U.S. Military who contracted with the roofing company within the last...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Vintage Collective Market holds pop-up at Bangor Arts Exchange

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Vintage Collective Market held a pop-up shop at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday. From 20 curated vintage vendors, there was an endless amount of clothing, decor, and accessories to choose from. With everything ranging in style, price, and time period, there was definitely something fitting for everyone’s tastes!
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Orono’s Ruth White repeats as New England cross country champion

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White has climbed to the mountaintop of New England cross country yet again. The Red Riots junior won her race by roughly 42 seconds. It’s the latest accomplishment in a legendary running career. She’s the first two-time New England champion from Maine.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Camden native killed in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WABI) - Two men in Florida have been charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old man who grew up in the Camden. Police say it was a random act of violence. Jeffrey Chapman, who was living in Florida, died Oct. 21 in Clearwater. According to the...
CAMDEN, ME
wabi.tv

In tight vote, Rick Fournier chosen as Bangor City Council chair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rick Fournier will serve another term as chair of the Bangor City Council. However, the outcome of Monday morning’s nomination was no sure thing. Some members making it clear they are dissatisfied with the status quo. Dan Tremble, Cara Pelletier, and Fournier were sworn in...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor City Hall closed due to water main break

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Hall is closed Tuesday, Nov. 15. In a Facebook post, the city says the closure is due to a water main break. They say City Hall will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.
BANGOR, ME

