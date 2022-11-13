Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 10

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — On this week’s fan segment, Renegade Tailgate surprises one lucky fan with the “Renegade Tailgate Hero of the Month” and T.J. Watt makes a stop to motivate McKeesport Area High School football players before their playoff game.

Fan Sound Off Segment: If you were a teacher, how would you grade this year’s team and what homework would you give them to work on? Frank Booths, Joey Madness, Barry Herron and Roberto Catalan share their thoughts.

Fan(s) of the week: Matt Wheary from Ocean, NJ, whose favorite player is Kenny Pickett.

Catch “Tailgate with Jess,” and watch her make “Cajun Gumbo Dip.”

Finally, compare our team’s predictions against yours for the Steelers vs. Saints game on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.

