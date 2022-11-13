Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MOW Diablo Region Finds Temporary Office Space After Headquarters FireZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman
MORAGA, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A person died Wednesday morning on Highway 4 near the Pittsburg-Bay Point border, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 4 a.m. near Bailey Road. Traffic was backed up for miles.
Sonoma police looking into “suspicious activity” near cemetery and trail
SONOMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in the city of Sonoma are looking into what is being called “suspicious activity” Tuesday afternoon in the area of Mountain Cemetery and an adjacent walking trail. A police spokesperson said the public is being asked to avoid the area of 2nd Street East and Blue Wing Drive while police officers […]
eastcountytoday.net
Juveniles Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Antioch
On November 14 at approximately 7:40 PM, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Texas Street for a report of an armed carjacking that had just occurred within the City of Antioch. A 45-year-old male reported that three juveniles (16, 16, & 15) took his vehicle after...
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Approves 5-Year Contract for ShotSpotter
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council approved a 5-year sole source contract with ShotSpotter in an effort to help the Antioch Police Department identify, locate and track active gunfire within the City of Antioch. The 5-year, $1.41 million contract was approved in a 4-1 vote with Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting...
Two firearms recovered in one night in separate Hayward traffic stops
(KRON) — An officer with the Hayward Police Department recently recovered two firearms in one night in separate traffic stops, according to a social media post from Hayward PD. Officer Emilio Gonzalez started with the department a little over a year ago, according to the tweet, although he brought “years of experience” from an unnamed […]
Charges dismissed against Hayward man in melee that killed 3
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man, authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. […]
2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland
OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426.
Deadly crash involving pedestrian on HWY 4 in Pittsburg causes major backup, CHP says
A deadly multi-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has caused major traffic delays in the East Bay.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Nab Suspect in Robbery at Safeway Fuel Station
On Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the Safeway Fuel Station off Deer Valley Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. According to police, based on witness statements, the suspect assaulted an employee and brandished a knife before stealing merchandise from behind the counter at approximently 3:05 pm Sunday.
One killed and one injured in Sunday and Monday night shootings in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Oakland police are investigating two shootings from Sunday and Monday evenings, one of which was fatal. Police were called to the 1100 block of 90th Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but […]
Fox40
Man arrested after Fairfield stabbing that occurred behind a fire station
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Fairfield that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfield Police Department said. According to police, around 7 p.m. on Monday fire department personnel were “flagged down” and informed of a stabbing that had just...
Santa Clara man arrested after police say he burglarized a home for a vacuum
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police say he broke into an elderly woman’s residence and stole her vacuum on Friday night, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department. Police do not believe this burglary is connected to the series of dinnertime break-ins reported around Palo Alto throughout […]
Armed robbery suspects sought by Suisun City police
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Sunday night, according to a statement from the Suisun City Police Department. On Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. a call came into dispatch about a vehicle that had crashed into a fence near a business in […]
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Crews slice gas line, sparking fire near Highway 242 in Concord
CONCORD -- A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line which burst into flames Wednesday close to state Highway 242, prompting the closure of a highway offramp and a portion of a major street in the area.Concord police said the incident happened at Grant Street at Frederick Street, resulting in the closure of Grant Street and blocking traffic along East Street into downtown Concord.Police urged people to avoid the area.KCBS Radio reported that the Grant St. offramp from southbound Highway 242 was closed as firefighters worked the incident.There was no immediate report of any injuries. Police said the Grant Street would be closed for several hours while PG&E worked to cap the gas line. Electricity was also shut off in the area. Police added that no structures were threatened, no evacuations were needed, though there were reports that portions of nearby hospital were cleared as a precaution. The fire was contained to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment. Contra Costa Fire officials said there were crews on scene for about 90 minutes as of about 12:13 p.m. and that PG&E was expected to be at the site to shut off the natural gas shortly.
VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
San Pablo to issue $100 fines for vehicles parked on yards
Starting Dec. 1, cars, motorcycles, trailers, boats and motor homes found parked in the yards of residential properties in San Pablo — outside the designated driveway area of a property — will be fined $100 per violation, according to the city. The city’s Police Department is advising residents...
Comments / 0