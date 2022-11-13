ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman

MORAGA, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Juveniles Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Antioch

On November 14 at approximately 7:40 PM, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Texas Street for a report of an armed carjacking that had just occurred within the City of Antioch. A 45-year-old male reported that three juveniles (16, 16, & 15) took his vehicle after...
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Council Approves 5-Year Contract for ShotSpotter

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council approved a 5-year sole source contract with ShotSpotter in an effort to help the Antioch Police Department identify, locate and track active gunfire within the City of Antioch. The 5-year, $1.41 million contract was approved in a 4-1 vote with Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Two firearms recovered in one night in separate Hayward traffic stops

(KRON) — An officer with the Hayward Police Department recently recovered two firearms in one night in separate traffic stops, according to a social media post from Hayward PD. Officer Emilio Gonzalez started with the department a little over a year ago, according to the tweet, although he brought “years of experience” from an unnamed […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Charges dismissed against Hayward man in melee that killed 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man, authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. […]
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland

OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Nab Suspect in Robbery at Safeway Fuel Station

On Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the Safeway Fuel Station off Deer Valley Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. According to police, based on witness statements, the suspect assaulted an employee and brandished a knife before stealing merchandise from behind the counter at approximently 3:05 pm Sunday.
ANTIOCH, CA
Fox40

Man arrested after Fairfield stabbing that occurred behind a fire station

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Fairfield that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfield Police Department said. According to police, around 7 p.m. on Monday fire department personnel were “flagged down” and informed of a stabbing that had just...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery suspects sought by Suisun City police

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Sunday night, according to a statement from the Suisun City Police Department. On Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. a call came into dispatch about a vehicle that had crashed into a fence near a business in […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews slice gas line, sparking fire near Highway 242 in Concord

CONCORD -- A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line which burst into flames Wednesday close to state Highway 242, prompting the closure of a highway offramp and a portion of a major street in the area.Concord police said the incident happened at Grant Street at Frederick Street, resulting in the closure of Grant Street and blocking traffic along East Street into downtown Concord.Police urged people to avoid the area.KCBS Radio reported that the Grant St. offramp from southbound Highway 242 was closed as firefighters worked the incident.There was no immediate report of any injuries. Police said the Grant Street would be closed for several hours while PG&E worked to cap the gas line. Electricity was also shut off in the area. Police added that no structures were threatened, no evacuations were needed, though there were reports that portions of nearby hospital were cleared as a precaution. The fire was contained to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment. Contra Costa Fire officials said there were crews on scene for about 90 minutes as of about 12:13 p.m. and that PG&E was expected to be at the site to shut off the natural gas shortly.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy